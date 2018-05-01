Austin Dillon wins Xfinity race at Michigan

Tweet Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Austin Dillon held off his Richard Childress Racing teammate Daniel Hemric to bring home the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

It was his first Xfinity Series victory win since August 2016 at Bristol, ending a 26-race winless streak in the series. Dillon took over the lead on Lap 72 and led the last 18 laps of the rain-shortened event which ended under caution after Lap 91 of 125 scheduled laps. The race start was delayed three hours due to the inclement weather.

It was Dillon’s first win at Michigan and his ninth Xfinity Series career victory.

“It’s always amazing to get to Victory Lane,” Dillon said. “In the Xfinity Series for RCR, we’ve been working real hard to get our cars back where they need to be. This feels good.

“Me and (crew chief) Nick (Harrison) have gotten to run off a couple of wins together a couple of years back, and we felt like if they put us back together that we could go do it again. We’re a pretty good duo, it seems like. It’s nice to be back with him and that group.”

Hemric’s second place was a career-best finish but he was disappointed in the result.

“If I had done my job or drug the brake and or done something maybe to form the bottom lane up better, maybe I could have passed Dillon,” he said. “Obviously, I was lined up next to, in my opinion, one of the best restarters in our sport, and Austin does a great job of that and had a lot of help on top.”

Cole Custer finished third, saying, “Today we were just in the right place at the right time and had great strategy. I think my crew chief had a great strategy and got us track position at the end. Our Code 3 Ford Mustang was pretty solid. It was hard to pass. You don’t want to be on the bottom. We had some things go our way and ended up P3 there.”

Ryan Reed placed fourth followed by Paul Menard in fifth. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Truex rounded out the top 10.

This was the second straight week that the Xfinity Series ran a high-downforce restrictor-plate package. The result was closer racing action with nine cautions during the race.

Elliott Sadler, the series point leader, finished 30th after scraping the outside wall on Lap 73 due to contact with Alex Bowman. He retains the lead by 41 points over Custer in second.

The Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway next Sunday for the Iowa 250 presented by Enogen.

Complete results:

(13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 91 laps, 0 rating, 0 points. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 35. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 91, 0, 42. (15) Ryan Reed, Ford, 91, 0, 49. (2) Paul Menard, Ford, 91, 0, 0. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 91, 0, 0. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 30. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 91, 0, 0. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 28. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 41. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 91, 0, 28. (40) Kaz Grala, Ford, 91, 0, 34. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 33. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 28. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 22. (14) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 28. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 20. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 91, 0, 25. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 18. (27) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 17. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 0. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 15. (29) Austin Cindric, Ford, 91, 0, 18. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 13. (32) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 12. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 11. (33) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 91, 0, 10. (38) BJ McLeod, Dodge, 91, 0, 9. (36) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 8. (3) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 21. (37) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 90, 0, 6. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, transmission, 89, 0, 5. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 0, 4. (23) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 0, 3. (35) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, accident, 79, 0, 2. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 0, 1. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 0, 1. (39) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 34, 0, 1. (19) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, overheating, 33, 0, 1. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 5, 0, 1.

