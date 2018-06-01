CHEVY MENCS AT MICHIGAN 1: Post Race Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

FIREKEEPERS 400

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 10, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

9th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 MOUNTAIN DEW/LITTLE CAESARS CAMARO ZL1

10th JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1

13th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

14th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SALUTES VETERANS CAMARO ZL1

16th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Clint Bowyer (Ford)

2nd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

3rd Kurt Busch (Ford)

4th Kyle Busch (Toyota)

5TH Paul Menard (Ford)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season takes a break next weekend and resumes at Sonoma Raceway with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 MOUNTAIN DEW/LITTLE CAESARS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

ON THE RACE AND HIS FINISH:

“We had a flat tire there on one of those first cautions and it kind of got us behind a little bit, but we were hoovering right there kind of at the edge of the top 10 inside or outside depending upon the restarts and what not. I felt like we finished about where we deserved.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

TALK ABOUT A STRONG TOP 10 RUN FOR YOUR TEAM:

“Yeah, we had a really good car. I struggled to pass people and I had about 10 instances where I was a half a car length from clearing somebody and I lost four or five positions, but we had a really good car. I feel like every week we keep getting a little bit better and super happy with the way we ran today.”

DO YOU THINK IF YOU COULD HAVE FINISHED THIS TO THE END WITHOUT ALL THE RAIN YOU MIGHT HAVE HAD A SHOT AT IT?

“No, there were like three or four of the Stewart-Haas cars that looked like they were just dominant, but I actually wanted to go back green because we were on the outside and the outside was such an advantage on the restarts that you could get a couple of rows, but I think we had a sixth to 10th-place car.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 13th

DESCRIBE HOW YOUR RACE WENT:

“Yeah, I think that is the best car we have had this year. We were able to run top seven or top eight. We still need to work on a few things, I feel like with the front of our car, but I think overall, we really had a good balance and really just seemed to hold on pretty good. I wanted some longer runs, but it was a pretty good race for us.”

DID YOU EXPECT TO HAVE THAT GOOD OF A CAR HERE AT MICHIGAN?

“Yeah, especially after Saturday we were eighth fastest and we had pretty good speed in the car, pretty good drivability, so I knew it was going to be solid today and just fired off in the race and was good. So, it’s a lot of fun when it’s that way. I feel like the last two weeks we have been about an eighth… we were seventh to eighth all day here and we were 10th last week all day, so just got to finish them off, but I think we know kind of what we need to do there.”

HOW DID THE RAIN EFFECT THE STRATEGY?

“Yeah, I mean it was a little bit different with not knowing when the race was going to end, but not too different. Every restart is intense anyways. I wish I would have known that we were going to get rained on there, but from the looks of it, it kind of seemed like we were just going to have the normal stuff that we have had all day, so disappointing we couldn’t get a top 10, but overall we ran really well.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER/CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – FINISHED 17TH

“We maximized the day with our No. 47 Kroger ClickList Camaro. It was a tough weekend with track conditions because of the weather and we didn’t get to have final practice on Saturday. For the race, the guys really worked on our car. We’re getting more speed out of them. On the 47 side, we’re working on having better practices and we’re putting our heads together better and focusing on the conditions of the race. Last week and this week, I feel like our cars have been a lot more competitive. Overall, today we struggled in dirty air (traffic), but in clean air the car was pretty fast. That’s just the way it goes at Michigan. It’s something to go into the off weekend with and on to Sonoma (Raceway). We wished we had more time to gain more spots, but the rain finally got us.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 TWISTED TEA CAMARO ZL1 – FINISHED 21ST

“What a crazy weekend with Michigan weather. I’m glad we were able to get this race in today for all of the fans, but I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to finish it. I felt good about the balance of our Twisted Tea Camaro ZL1 after practice on Saturday, so I was confident going into today. The car was pretty good at the start of the race, but it was just too aero-tight in traffic. My crew chief Matt Borland made great adjustments throughout the day, and they really woke our car up in the second stage and what little we got to run of the final stage. We were knocking on the door of the top 20, so I really wish we could have gotten the whole thing in. I know that with the extra time to make adjustments and pick away at the cars in front of us that we could have brought home a top-20 finish. I’m proud of the work this team puts in each and every week. They did a great job today, and I’m looking forward to heading to Sonoma with them after the much-deserved off weekend.”

