RCR Post Race Report – FireKeepers Casino 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Camaro ZL1 Team Continue Upward Trend with 14th-Place Finish at Michigan International Speedway

“What a wild race! It was crazy racing in the rain like that. I couldn’t even see out of my windshield because of the rain drops. Overall, we had a solid run in our Dow Salutes Veterans Camaro ZL1. By the end of Stage 2, we had one of the fastest cars on the track. We just lacked the track position. When the rain really started coming down hard, that ended the race. Our Dow Racing team is still trending in the right direction. We just need a little bit more to compete with the next group of cars. I want to thank Dow for honoring US Armed Forces service members on our car this weekend. Without our military, we wouldn’t be able to race and do what we love on the weekends. I’m thankful for their service.”

-Austin Dillon

Rain Shortens Firekeepers Casino 400 Resulting in 22nd-Place Finish for Ryan Newman and the Okuma Team

“Rain certainly played a big role in strategizing for this race. Early on we raced in the top 10, but as rain approached we opted for four fresh tires in hopes of making it to the end of Stage 2 in a better scenario. Instead, we realized our car did not respond well in traffic and dirty air. It pretty much bogged us down and prevented our Okuma Camaro ZL1 from making up the ground we had anticipated gaining. Then the rain finally came to end the race. It has been a tough go for us of late. Here’s hoping the off weekend will allow us to recharge and get this bad luck monkey off our back.”

-Ryan Newman

