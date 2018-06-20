Kenseth Finishes 33rd at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 10, 2018) – In a rain delay-shortened race at Michigan, Matt Kenseth was the victim of an accident late in stage one resulting in a 33rd –place finish in his Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion.

In what was supposed to be a 2 p.m. ET start time, the race eventually went green around 4:45 p.m. ET after a long rain delay, but it wouldn’t be the only rain of the day. Kenseth rolled off the grid 19th after advancing to the second round of qualifying on Friday.

The three-time Michigan winner found himself 22nd following the lap 25 competition caution battling a loose-handling car. Twenty laps later, the Cambridge, Wisconsin, native went for a spin sustaining minor damage.

A penalty and series of stops would put Kenseth two laps down at the stage break, as the crew continued work underneath as well as cosmetically. As the rain picked up, the race rolled on as the 2003 Cup Champion eventually got one lap back to improve to 33rd, his finishing position for the day.

The No. 6 returns to the track Sunday, June 24 at Sonoma Raceway with Trevor Bayne back behind the wheel. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and PRN

