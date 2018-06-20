DARLINGTON RACEWAY TO HOST SPECIAL ‘7 DECADES OF NASCAR’ TRIBUTE EVENT ON SATURDAY NIGHT, SEPT. 1

Evening will feature six different Q&A sessions fans will not want to miss

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (June 11, 2018) – As part of its throwback weekend, ‘Celebrating 7 Decades of NASCAR,’ Darlington Raceway will once again host a Saturday night tribute event, featuring a panel of question and answer sessions with the past, present and future stars of the sport.

The ‘7 Decades of NASCAR’ event will feature the following Q&A sessions*:

New Drivers Behind the Wheel of Iconic Rides

Featuring: Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon

Oh Brother!

Featuring: Jeff Burton and Ward Burton, Bobby Allison and Donnie Allison

A View From the Pit Box

Featuring: Ray Evernham, Steve Letarte, Larry McReynolds, Leonard Wood

NASCAR Trailblazer – The Legacy of Wendell Scott

Featuring: Frank Scott, son of Wendell Scott

Photo Finish – The 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 at Darlington Raceway

Featuring: Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch

7-Time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champions

Featuring: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (son of 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Dale Earnhardt), Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty.

“Our Saturday night tribute event honoring the ‘7 Decades of NASCAR’ is definitely one fans won’t want to miss,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a lineup of current stars, NASCAR Hall of Famers, and legends of our sport that are coming together for one night only to celebrate NASCAR’s storied history.”

Celebrating 7 Decades of NASCAR tribute event will take place in the fan hospitality tent located outside turn 3 on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. following the conclusion of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 Parade. NBC lead announcer Rick Allen will once again serve as emcee for the event.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase an admission ticket to the event for $100 each, which includes two beverage coupons, light hors d’oeuvres and a commemorative gift. Tickets can be purchased by visitingwww.DarlingtonRaceway.com or calling 866-459-7223, while supplies last. A grandstand ticket or infield admission to Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 is required for purchase.

Fans attending the event will need to enter the track through Gate 39B off of Highway 151. Parking will be located in lots just outside the vehicle tunnel.

*Times and talent appearances are subject to change.

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Deposits can be made by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

