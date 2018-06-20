BBQ, Brews and Bowyer: DIS, Bowyer Cook Up Special Coke Zero Sugar 400 Ticket Package

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 11, 2018) – Ten-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winner Clint Bowyer, fresh off his most recent victory last weekend at Michigan International Speedway, will be part of a unique ticket package that is on sale now for the upcoming 60th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night, July 7 at Daytona International Speedway.

The BBQ, Brews and Bowyer ticket package features many of the ingredients the driver of the No. 14 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing enjoys on an Independence Day weekend. The special package, available starting at $149 per ticket for adults and $69 for children 12 and under, includes:

Food and beverage (pre-race only) with Kansas City-style BBQ, Coca-Cola products, water and brews served in a luxurious Midway suite

A reserved seat for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access

15-minute question-and-answer session with Bowyer

Tickets for the BBQ, Brews and Bowyer ticket package are limited and available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/bbqbrews or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Bowyer, who scored his first win of year in March at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, currently sits fifth in the championship point standings and is locked into the NASCAR Playoffs. In last Sunday’s race at Michigan, Bowyer was followed to the stripe by his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch, to secure the first 1-2-3 finish in the organization’s history. At Daytona International Speedway, Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, posted a career-best finish of second in last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, July 7, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, July 6 and all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news.

