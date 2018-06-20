Justin Haley To Make Xfinity Debut with GMS Racing in Select 2018 Races

Statesville N.C. (June 11, 2018) – GMS Racing’s No. 24 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver, Justin Haley will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut in the No. 23 entry at Iowa Speedway. The Indiana-native will run at Daytona International Speedway (July 6) in a second GMS Racing entry and will additionally run at Watkins Glen International (August 4).

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be in top notch Xfinity Series equipment,” said Haley. “I can’t say enough about how much the Gallagher family has helped my career over the past few years in the Truck Series. I’m excited to get to Iowa and run a double header with The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) onboard. FOE, along with my family, have been nothing but supportive of me since the beginning. I am humbled to have the support to take the next step into the Xfinity Series, after always being unsure if it would ever happen. Thank you to the whole GMS organization.”

A familiar partner for Haley, FOE will serve as primary sponsor at Iowa. Sponsors for Daytona and Watkins Glen will be announced at a later date.

Over a four-year span, Haley has competed in a total of 35 NCWTS races, collecting six top-five’s, 18 top-10’s and one pole award.

Additional drivers for the No. 23 entry will be announced at a later time.

About The Fraternal Order of Eagles

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international non-profit organization, unites fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills, and by promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. Founded in 1898, the F.O.E. funds research in areas such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and cancer, and raise money for neglected and abused children and the aged, as well as work for social and civic change.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with driver Johnny Sauter and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

