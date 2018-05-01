The Final Word – It rained on Bowyer’s Michigan parade, and he couldn’t care less

Tweet Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Rain. Sometimes rain really sucks. Outside my window, nothing but rain. In Brooklyn, Michigan, a two hours rain delay, a window for NASCAR, and with 140 miles still to go the rain returned and the racing ended. It was cold, wet, and miserable…both here and there. Just a perfect bloody Sunday.

It was perfect for Stewart-Haas. After Kasey Kahne clipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the fence, Clint Bowyer got just two tires on the pit stop to come out in front of teammates Kevin Harvick and pole-sitter Kurt Busch. Then it got wet. Again. For the final time. Bowyer joins Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. among those with multiple wins this season, giving him 10 on his career. Two wins in 2018 after a five-season drought. Sweet.

While Busch the Elder started this contest from the pole, Harvick took over the lead for a spell before handing it over for Ryan Blaney to claim the opening stage. Harvick took the middle frame ahead of Bowyer, but a daring bit of pit strategy, with an eye to the sky, proved to be the difference. Busch the Younger and Paul Menard rounded out the Top Five. Blaney and Brad Keselowski were the others with 40-plus point days. Alex Bowman was 16th, but it was enough to slip him into 16th in the season standings and that final Chase place, four points ahead of both Stenhouse and Menard.

I would like to share with you my great enjoyment of Sunday’s action, the anticipation leading up to it, along with the nail-biting excitement it brought forth. Let me take the next couple of weeks to ponder doing just that, as they take next weekend off. Next up, the road course that is Sonoma out California way. That is one venue I have come to enjoy.

Harvick won there last year. Kyle Busch has won there twice. Other past winners include Truex and Bowyer, so maybe the rich will keep on getting richer. Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson have both claimed a win in the past. Maybe they can do it again. If a newbie does take it, the best bet would be Joey Logano. He has been decent on the course in the past and he is one of the best this season.

Next Sunday, NASCAR takes a day off to celebrate Father’s Day. Thanks to Amy for allowing me to be one, to Ronald and John for being the reason I am one, and to the original Ron Thornton for being the best one. The forecast calls for sunny skies. That seems about right.

