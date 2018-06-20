61st Annual DAYTONA 500 Tickets On Sale Now

Tweet Photo Credit: Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images

Tickets Start at $99 For 2019 ‘The Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 12, 2018) – Tickets for the 61st annual DAYTONA 500 are now on sale. For the past three years, the prestigious season-opening event for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season has sold out. The 2019 edition of “The Great American Race” will again be held on Presidents Day Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 17 and tickets start at $99.

Race fans will have the opportunity to experience the pageantry and excitement of the DAYTONA 500 in a state-of-the-art facility with unprecedented amenities that include 101,500 seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social “neighborhoods” and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.

Those wishing to attend “The Great American Race” in person should make their plans early:

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, DAYTONA 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.

For all other Speedweeks events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved stadium seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official ticket exchange and travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

In addition to the “The Great American Race,” fans may purchase tickets and multi-day packages for the remaining events during Speedweeks. Tickets for the 57th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the most prestigious sports car race in North America and the season-opening event to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will go on sale at a later date.

