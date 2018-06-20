GMS Racing NCWTS Iowa Preview

CODY COUGHLIN

No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 12th (2017)

Season Stats

8 starts, 4 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

– Coughlin will pilot chassis no. 118 at Iowa Speedway this weekend, a chassis that the No. 2 team has utilized two times already this season, including for Coughlin’s best finish so far of the 2018 NCWTS season of sixth at Dover. GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter also used this same chassis in five races in 2017, collecting one win and four top-five finishes.

– After rallying to an eighth-place finish last weekend at Texas, Coughlin remains 11th in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote

“Iowa (Speedway) is its own unique place. Being a short track, you need to have drive off the corner. Last year I struggled there a bit, but I know when we go back this time we’ll have a better run. GMS Racing has been working hard on their short track program and I know that we’ll have a good grasp on the track as soon as we unload.”

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa Stats

11 starts, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

8 starts, 4 wins, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 313, a brand new chassis for the No. 21 team.

– With his win at Texas Motor Speedway, Sauter matched his career-best total for wins in a single season with four.

– Sauter is now one win behind Todd Bodine (5th, 22 wins) on the NCWTS all-time wins list.

– The Necedah, Wis., native has built up a 77-point lead in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quotes

“I would say Iowa compares favorably to Richmond. You know, Richmond was one of my all-time favorites and obviously we don’t race there anymore, so Iowa is the next best thing. Iowa has really widened out. I found myself last year moving up and running a truck-width off the wall and it felt like they put four brand new tires on my truck. I didn’t figure it out. I had to have one of those young guns coming behind telling me where they were running and I obviously moved up there and saw the difference.

That track has a lot of character and a lot of age, and grip is a premium there. It’s hard to go to a place you’ve been racing for years and find that you have to rethink the way you run it. A lot of times you’ll hear you’re racing against rookies who don’t have any experience, but most times it’s the preconceived notions that veterans will have that gets them in trouble. You’ve got to be open-minded and stay on your toes or you’ll never progress. I think that’s something we’ve done well. I’ve just stayed open-minded, taken in the feedback from the other GMS teams and what we’ve seen at track and that’s certainly helped us get to a place where we can find success week in and week out.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa Stats

1 start, 1 top-10 finish

Season Stats

8 starts, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

– Haley will climb behind the wheel of chassis no. 302 this weekend, a chassis that the No. 24 team has run five times between the 2017 and 2018 NCWTS seasons. It was last utilized at Dover earlier this year, where Haley qualified fourth and finished third

-Aside from his one previous NCWTS start at the half-mile track, Haley has raced there four other times in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, finishing in the fourth position three consecutive times.

-Haley will be running double duty this weekend at Iowa, first in Saturday’s NCWTS race and then on Sunday when he makes his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut running the No. 23 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Camaro. He will pilot chassis no. 215 that has been used two previous times in 2018 by the No. 23 team, at ISM Raceway and Richmond Raceway.

– After his third-place finish in Texas, Haley is eighth in the NCWTS driver point standings, 34 points above The Playoff cut line.