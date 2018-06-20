Bubba Wallace, Daytona International Speedway Partner On Special Coke Zero Sugar 400 Ticket Package

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 12, 2018) – Bubba Wallace, fresh off a runner-up finish in the prestigious season-opening DAYTONA 500, will be the centerpiece of a special ticket package when he returns for the upcoming 60th Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night, July 7 at Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona International Speedway has designed a ticket package around Wallace, who will be carrying the colors of the U.S. Air Force on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Independence Day holiday weekend event.

The ticket package, available starting at $99 per ticket for adults and $24 for children 12 and under, includes:

A reserved seat to the Coke Zero Sugar 400

UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access

15-minute question-and-answer session with Wallace in a Midway suite

Autographed Bubba Wallace hero card

Tickets for the Bubba Wallace ticket package are limited and available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/bubbawallace or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

The 24-year-old Wallace is competing in his rookie campaign in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He opened the season with a second-place finish in the DAYTONA 500, the highest finish by a full-time rookie driver in “The Great American Race.” In 2013, Wallace became the first African-American driver to win in one of NASCAR’s national Series since 1963 when he captured a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Tickets for Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, July 7, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, July 6 and all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

