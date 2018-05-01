Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event at Texas

Tweet Johnny Sauter, driver of the #21 ISM Connect Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series PPG 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 8, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images.

Texas Motor Speedway was the host for the eighth race of the 2018 season for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. While there were some notables that placed in the top 10, there were also some of the same familiar faces at the top.

Here are this week’s four takeaways from the PPG 400.

Johnny Sauter Continues To Dominate – There’s no stopping the four-time winner, Johnny Sauter, this season. He now has four wins, seven top fives and seven top 10 finishes. While he did not dominate as he did in previous races, Sauter still found a way to work his way up to the front and win at Texas for his fifth win at the track. If this was in November, he would have had already clinched his spot in the championship 4 as he did last November. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sauter does collect another win at Texas later in the year. He’s currently on track to becoming a three-time champion. Tyler Young Shines In The Top 10 – Young had a great, but quiet Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. While he didn’t finish inside the top 10 at all in either stage, he rallied toward the front to finish seventh at the end of the night. This was a strong finish, almost a win, for the underdog Young Motorsports team. It was his first top 10 finish of the year and his sixth of his career. A decent showing by the No. 20 of Young Motorsports. Todd Gilliland Is The Highest Kyle Busch Motorsports Driver – Having no previous race experiences at Texas Motor Speedway, Gilliland scored a sixth-place and was the highest KBM driver in the final results. Not bad for the recent high school graduate, who will now be able to compete on a full-time schedule for the rest of the year. It will be interesting to see how he does and it wouldn’t be surprising if he collects a couple of wins before the season is all said and done. Spencer Davis finished ninth while Noah Gragson claimed 10th and rounded out the Kyle Busch Motorsports trio. Cody Coughlin Has A Solid Top 10 Night – Coughlin continues to quietly finish inside the top 10 this season. He finished fifth in the first stage but fell outside the top 10 due to falling a lap down. With a late caution, Coughlin and his No. 2 JEGS Chevy made adjustments and he worked his way back into the top 10 late in the race. At the end of the day, he found himself in the seventh position in the final rundown for his fourth top 10 of the year.

