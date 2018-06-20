Turn5 Celebrates One Year Anniversary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV. (April 19th, 2017) – Turn5, an e-commerce aftermarket automotive parts retailer, is celebrating their first year operating out of their brand-new Las Vegas, NV distribution center. Located at 4601 E Cheyenne Suite 107, this 40,000 sq.ft. facility houses products for three online stores: AmericanMuscle, ExtremeTerrain and AmericanTrucks.com.

Previously, Turn5’s twin distribution centers, located in suburban Philadelphia, were the primary warehouses for their three websites, serving as a shipping hub for aftermarket automotive parts and accessories. Due to sheer growth in overall sales volume, and to deliver parts faster, Turn5 setup shop on the West Coast, reducing overall wait times for retail orders nationwide.

Employing 4 full-time employees to handle all aspects of daily operations, T5’s Vegas Distribution Center is currently only responsible for a small portion of their distribution. The biggest immediate benefit of left coast distribution has been decreased delivery times for West Coast customers by over 22%! Turn5 looks forward to continuing serving customers more efficiently and will continue to upgrade infrastructure to accommodate the ever-growing demand for automotive parts across multiple channels.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Turn5 Inc.

Turn5 is an award-winning e-commerce retailer founded in 2003, home to AmericanMuscle, ExtremeTerrain and AmericanTrucks.com. Employing more than 400 talented staff members who are driven and passionate about the work they do, Turn5 has received some of the most reputable business and e-commerce awards as a leader within the thriving automotive aftermarket performance niche. Located just outside of Philadelphia, Turn5 is focused on providing the highest level of customer service and an industry-leading shopping experience.

Please visit https://www.turn5.com/ for more information.

