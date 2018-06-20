Stephen Cox Opens Super Cup South Title Chase This Weekend

Tweet Courtesy of Global Media/Sopwith Motorsports Television Productions

Indianapolis racing driver Stephen Cox will return for another run at a Super Cup divisional championship this year behind the wheel of the STA-BIL Brand Fuel Stabilizer #21 at this weekend’s Operation: Johnson Kitty Friday Night Thunder at Tennessee’s Kingsport Speedway.

The Super Cup series will headline the night’s activities with dual 50-lap main events, each featuring at least three drivers with multiple starts in the Daytona 500 (Bob Schacht, Brad Teague, Mike Potter).

“These guys are so hard to beat. Everybody’s fast now,” Cox said. “The series has grown so much over the past two years that in order to win races, you have to beat ARCA drivers, road course champions and NASCAR guys. Everybody in Super Cup is here because they won a bunch of other stuff at other levels. The whole field is faster every year because this is the most affordable way to be in a big horsepower touring series on national television.”

The Super Cup Stock Car Series has firmly established itself as the replacement for the Hooters Pro Cup Series at short tracks across the southeast, touring seven tracks in five states with popular short track stars as well as former Pro Cup and NASCAR drivers.

Stephen Cox, last year’s Super Cup winner at Ohio’s Midvale Speedway, will make his first start in the series this weekend at Kingsport. Unable to chase the national Super Cup title due to television commitments, Cox will instead vie for the Super Cup Southern Division championship in eight events.

In between Super Cup events and motorsports television hosting on MavTV and NBCSN, Cox will run several road races in the USA throughout the summer. The 2004 GT Challenge Series champion will then travel to Europe this fall to compete in the FIA’s EPCS sportscar championship.

Super Cup qualifying begins at 6:45 pm on Friday night, June 15 2018 at Kingsport Speedway, with the first green flag falling at 8:00 o’clock.

Sponsored by STA-BIL Brand Fuel Stabilizer, the twin Super Cup main events will air nationally on MavTV on Thursday, July 5 at 12:30 pm Eastern and Thursday, July 19 at the same time.

