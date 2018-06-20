Justin Fontaine – Iowa Speedway Race Advance

M&M’s 200 | Iowa Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Iowa: “It’s been a couple tough races, but I’m eager to get back to some familiar territory this weekend at Iowa,” said Fontaine. “Iowa is a good place to get some of that mojo back. It’s a standalone race, so there’s a lot of attention on us, and I think my Niece Motorsports team is capable of going to Iowa this weekend and getting our third top-10 of 2018.

“We had a lot of speed in our ARCA car last year, we just had some bad luck. I was able to get off the corners pretty well and carry that speed down the straightaways.

“We’ll need to do the same with our truck. Iowa also seems sensitive to weather. We’ll practice and qualify during the day at maximum heat, but we’ll finish under the lights with some cooler conditions. I’ll have to work to make sure we keep fine-tuning our truck to make sure we’re prepared for Stage 3 and the finish.”

Fontaine at Iowa: Fontaine will make his Iowa Speedway debut this Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M’s 200.

Fontaine has one ARCA Racing Series start at Iowa Speedway, which resulted in a 23rd-place finish in 2017.

In addition, Fontaine has one K&N Pro Series West start at Iowa Speedway, which came in 2016. Fontaine earned a solid 14th-place finish in that race.

Recapping Texas: Although Fontaine and the No. 45 team felt that they had a strong truck for Friday night’s race under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway, an early accident ended the chance to race for a solid finish. Fontaine was credited with a 30th-place result.

“I was totally disappointed,” said Fontaine. “I’m not sure what happened, our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet just took off in the turn. It looks like we blew a right-front tire.

“We’ve hit a snag with a little bit of bad luck the last two races, but I’m confident we’ll rebound and get Niece Motorsports and ProMATIC a strong finish this weekend at Iowa Speedway.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

