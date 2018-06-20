Austin Wayne Self – Iowa Speedway Race Advance

M&M’s 200 | Iowa Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Iowa: “Even though we didn’t get the finish we wanted at Texas, I’m really proud of this Niece Motorsports team,” said Self.

“I really feel that we have the trucks capable of running inside the top-10,” said Self. “Cody (Efaw, crew chief) and myself have raised our communication up a notch, and I think everyone’s been able to see that over the past couple of races.

“We had the opportunity to work together during the Iowa race last year. While the finish wasn’t what we hoped, I think we have a good balance of what to expect this week. The benefit of working together last year is that Cody knows what I need in our No. 22 Go Texan | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado to go fast.

“Even though the weather will change the setup in our truck throughout the day, we just need to stay balanced and focused, and I think qualifying and the race will fall into our hands. I can’t wait to get to Iowa.”

Self at Iowa: Self will make his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Iowa Speedway this Saturday. In his two previous starts, coming in 2016 and 2017, Self finished 16th and 23rd, respectively.

Self has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Iowa Speedway, with a best finish of sixth coming in 2015. Self also earned a 15th-place finish in 2013.

Recapping Texas: Self hoped for a strong performance in front of the hometown crowd. He battled in the top-10 for much of the race, before trouble on pit road and late-race contact took the No. 22 out of contention, ending the day in 17th.

“I had an awesome truck last weekend,” said Self. “I was really happy with it early on, after finishing sixth in the first stage. It still felt really strong through stage 2, until we had contact with the No. 98 truck.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Iowa Speedway with the momentum my Niece Motorsports team and I have been building lately.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s Go Texan program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

