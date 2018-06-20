Ryan Reed – Iowa Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Iowa

Ryan Reed has competed at Iowa Speedway eight times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Reed has finished 21st or better in every start at Iowa. His best finish came in July 2017 where he started 14th and finished 10th.

Reed also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at Iowa, which came in July 2012. Reed finished in the ninth position after starting third.

Iowa June 2017

Ryan Reed was making his move on the top-five late in the race when a flat left-front tire sent him into the outside wall and down pit road for repairs. Reed had previously rebounded from earlier contact thanks to a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, but the flat tire cost him the track position he had earned. Reed was able to stay on the lead lap and cross the line 19th.

Iowa July 2017

Ryan Reed was having a solid run at Iowa Speedway until a vibration developed following a routine mid-race pit stop. Reed tried to hold out for a caution, but had to pit under green for the loose wheel. That issue took away a top-10 finish for Reed. Despite the setback, Reed held on to earn a 21st-place finish in the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford.

Reed on Iowa

“I love going to Iowa, it’s a really fun short track and with no Cup guys, just Xfinity regulars, you feel like you have a little better shot than normal to go out there and contend for a win. Coming off a really strong weekend at Michigan with a top-five finish we feel really confident going into Iowa. We’ve had some good runs at Iowa in the past and we just need to continue the momentum and keep building on what we did at Michigan.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

