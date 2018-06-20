Ty Majeski – Iowa Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski at Iowa

Majeski drove the No. 60 Ford in both Iowa races in 2017, qualifying 10th in his first start and ninth in his second.

Majeski on Iowa

“I’m happy to be going back to a place I’ve been before. We won’t waste any time in practice with me getting to know the track, so hopefully our weekend will start off on a better foot. Mike (Kelley) has had a lot of experience there and I can lean on what he’s been able to do there in the past. Hopefully we can put together a whole weekend, qualifying up front and stay there the whole race.”

Recapping Iowa – July 2017

In just his second career NASCAR start Ty Majeski qualified ninth and ran the majority of the race inside the top 10, before getting caught up in a late accident and being forced to settle for a 16th-place finish. Majeski had driven his Ford to the eighth position and was in solid contention for a top-10 before another car spun in front of him causing an accident.

Majeski in the No. 60 Ford

Iowa will be the fifth of 12 races for Majeski in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

