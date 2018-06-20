Jake’s Golf Carts Partners with Pocono Raceway

Ticket Holders Eligible to Win Tricky’s Custom-Made Golf Cart

LONG POND, Pa. (June 13, 2018) – Pocono Raceway and Jake’s Golf Carts have renewed their partnership for the 2018 season at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ Tricky’s custom-made golf cart, produced and created by Jake’s, will be given away during the Raceway’s 2019 ticket renewal process later this year. Additionally, Jake’s Golf Carts will continue to provide the Raceway with golf carts for usage around the facility during the Pocono 400, Gander Outdoors 400 and ABC Supply 500 race weekends.

Tricky’s golf cart is a Jake’s custom built gas Club Car and fans can see Tricky, Pocono Raceway’s official mascot, riding around the property during major event weekends. The carts’ customer-features including Jake’s 6” lift kit, 12 inch aluminum wheels, custom steering wheel, custom paint, bluetooth sound system, power outlets, LED lights, rear fold down seat, heavy duty rear springs, Jake’s Sport Shifter, custom dash kit, extended top and rain enclosure. All 2018 ticket holders who renew their tickets for one of Pocono Raceway’s 2019 NASCAR or INDYCAR events will be automatically entered into a random drawing. One lucky winner will be chosen at random as the recipient of the custom-made golf cart following the Raceway’s ticket renewal process this December.

“We are excited to welcome Jake’s Golf Carts back for another season here at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Jake’s is a great Pennsylvania-based company whose partnership has provided transportation needs for our staff for each of our major racing events each year. We are excited to have them on board as we prepare to give away Tricky’s custom-made golf cart later this year. Tricky’s cart has always been the envy of our entire staff on race weekends, because of all the added features it contains, and we look forward to giving it to a deserving race fan this winter.”

Jake’s Golf Carts, located in McVeytown, PA is proud to partner with Pocono Raceway. Jake’s has proudly supported the racing industry for over 20 years. We have been known worldwide for our famous Jake’s Lift Kit and now are known throughout the golf cart world as “America’s Home for Custom Carts.” Just like our friends at Pocono Raceway, we are a family owned business who puts the customer first and strive for customer satisfaction. Stop by our website or give us a call at 1-888-579-9769 to see why satisfied customers all over the country choose Jake’s Golf Carts. To explore all Jake’s Golf Carts has to offer, please visit www.jakesgolfcarts.com.

Pocono Raceway will host a total of seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. For tickets visit www.poconoraceway.com.

2018 Pocono Raceway – Upcoming Races

July 27: ModSpace 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

July 28: Gander Outdoors 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

July 29: Gander Outdoors 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

