Watkins Glen International announces new ‘Turn 10 Terrace’ hospitality area

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 13, 2018) – Starting with this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen, August 2-5, there’s going to be yet another new location to take in the action at Watkins Glen International.

The Turn 10 Terrace, soon to be constructed on the inside of the racetrack, directly next to the Sir Jackie Stewart Grandstand, will provide an elevated, partially covered view of turn 10 with multiple seating areas and the view of a jumbotron.

A package containing one (1) weekend general admission ticket, Fri-Sat-Sun access to the terrace, pre-race and fan walk passes, and a Sahlen’s Grill Meal is on sale for August’s tripleheader NASCAR race weekend.

“We are so excited for the debut of the new Turn 10 Terrace,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “That area of the racetrack has seen quite a bit of action over the years, with last-lap passes for the win and door-to-door battling all race long. It’s going to be a great place to take in the atmosphere of a race at The Glen.”

Construction on the Turn 10 Terrace has begun, with completion slated ahead of the Go Bowling at The Glen event. The terrace will be situated on top of rentable garages, geared toward customers of track rental events at WGI.

NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend, August 2-5. Don’t miss a tripleheader weekend featuring the Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, the Zippo 200 at The Glen NASCAR XFINITY race on Saturday, and the Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit www.theglen.com, or call us at 1-866-461-RACE.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, twice voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

