Roush Fenway Racing Announces Additional 2018 Kenseth Schedule

CONCORD, N.C. (June 13, 2018) â€“ Matt Kenseth will pilot Roush Fenway Racingâ€™s flagship No. 6 Ford for 10 more races in 2018. Starting on July 14 at Kentucky Speedway, Kensethâ€™s summer stretch of four-straight weekends will conclude at Watkins Glen International on August 5.

Kenseth made his return to Roush Fenway earlier this year at Kansas Speedway and raced five consecutive weeks at the helm of the No. 6 Ford. After Kentucky, he will be behind the wheel of the car at Loudon (July 22), Pocono (July 29) and Watkins Glen (Aug. 5) â€“ tracks where the Cambridge, Wisconsin, native has tallied a combined five wins.

The 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion will make back-to-back appearances at Darlington (Sept. 2) and Indianapolis (Sept. 9) â€“ two tracks he has a combined 12 top-five finishes.

His fall schedule continues with a trip to the Monster Mile, Dover International Speedway on October 7. The 39-time Cup Series race winner will close out the 2018 season with three of the final four races, including Martinsville (Oct. 28), Phoenix (Nov. 11) â€“ where he is the defending race winner â€“ and Homestead (Nov. 18). Additional races for Kenseth are still under consideration.

Combined, Kenseth boasts 12 wins all-time at the 10 remaining tracks on his 2018 schedule, along with 67 top-five and 135 top-10 finishes.

Matt Kenseth 2018 Schedule

Kentucky July 14

Loudon July 22

Pocono July 29

Watkins Glen Aug. 5

Darlington Sept. 2

Indianapolis Sept. 9

Dover Oct. 7

Martinsville Oct. 28

Phoenix Nov. 11

Homestead Nov. 18

