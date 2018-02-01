NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Shifting from Fall to Spring NASCAR Weekend Beginning in 2019

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Spring Weekend Expands To NASCAR Tripleheader

AAA Texas 500 Fall Weekend Condensed To NASCAR Doubleheader

June Truck Series Race Remains In Traditional Slot

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 13, 2018) — The JAG Metals 350 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will move from its traditional fall weekend date to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 spring weekend beginning in 2019.

The move by NASCAR will expand Texas Motor Speedway’s annual spring event weekend from a doubleheader into a tripleheader with all three national series competing. The JAG Metals 350 will be held Friday, March 29; the My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 30; and the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 31.

“The JAG Metals 350 race was shifted to the spring to assist NASCAR on race scheduling in the early part of the season as well as help FOX Sports 1 with television programming in that timeframe,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. “NASCAR asked if we could help and we wanted to be a good partner to the sanctioning body, network and the sport as a whole.”

Texas Motor Speedway has played host to a tripleheader weekend in the fall since earning a second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series date in 2005.

Beginning in 2019, the fall weekend will be condensed from a NASCAR Playoff tripleheader into a doubleheader with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race Saturday, Nov. 2 and the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, Nov. 3.

The 2019 fall weekend will have a new addition as the Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will move off the spring weekend to better accommodate the incoming tripleheader schedule. The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, along with a Limited Modified Division, will run on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

The truck series race that is traditionally paired with the DXC Technology 600 Verizon IndyCar Series event will remain in that summer slot and is scheduled next season for Friday, June 7.

Also beginning in 2019, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be rebranded the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

2019 DATES RACE Fri., Feb. 15 Daytona Sat., Feb. 23 Atlanta Fri., March 1 Las Vegas Sat., March 23 Martinsville Fri., March 29 Texas Sun., April 21Â OFF WEEK – EASTER Fri, May 3 Dover Fri., May 10 Kansas Fri., May 17 Charlotte Fri., June 7 Texas Sat., June 15 Iowa Sat., June 22 Gateway Fri., June 28 Chicagoland Thurs., July 11 Kentucky Sat., July 27 Pocono Thurs., Aug. 1 Eldora Sat., Aug. 10 Michigan Thurs., Aug. 15 Bristol Sun., Aug. 25 Canadian Tire Fri., Sept. 13 Las Vegas Sat., Oct. 12 Talladega Sat., Oct. 26 Martinsville Fri., Nov. 8 ISM Raceway (Phoenix) Fri., Nov. 15 Homestead-Miami

