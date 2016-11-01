Full weekend schedule for Iowa

Tweet William Byron, driver of the #9 AXALTA/WINDSORWindow&Door Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway on June 24, 2017 in Newton, Iowa. Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images.

Staff Report |Â NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has the weekend off, but the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series will be at full speed at Iowa Speedway. Check out the full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Saturday, June 16

â€” 9:35-10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

â€” 11:05-11:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS2 (Follow live)

â€” 3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS2 (Follow live)

â€” 4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pole Qualifying, FS2 (Follow live)

â€” 5:40-6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

â€” 7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&Mâ€™s 200 presented by Caseyâ€™s General Store 200 (200 laps, 175 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Sunday, June 17

â€” 2:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, FS2 (Follow live)

â€” 5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 presented by Enogen (250 laps, 218.75 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

