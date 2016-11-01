ROVAL Test Fest for Cup Series Coming July 10, July 17

Tweet Defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will take part in Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL™ Test Fest. (HHP/Harold Hinson photo)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will test on the ROVAL™, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course oval, on Tuesday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 17; the tests are FREE for fans to attend

The tests are a tune-up in advance of the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America race week, which will feature the first playoff race on a road course in NASCAR history for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Fans can buy inaugural ROVAL™ race tickets by visiting online or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267); Kids’ tickets cost just $10

CONCORD, N.C. (June 15, 2018) – Before NASCAR history is made on Sept. 30 on the ROVAL™, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course oval, fans can witness racing’s brightest stars completing high-speed trial runs around Charlotte’s 2.28-mile ROVAL™ in two FREE Test Fest sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – with a 12-1 p.m. lunch break – on July 10 and 17. The tests will serve as all-important tune-ups for the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America race week, which will include the first playoff road course race in NASCAR history – and a must-win scenario for multiple drivers competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ championship battle.

In addition to a thrilling preview of another groundbreaking event at America’s Home for Racing, fans attending Test Fest can enjoy food and drinks, live music and games, mechanical bull rides and a spectacular view of the on-track action from Whisky River, located at Gate 6.

A collection of prominent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers will take part in the test sessions. Below is a listing of drivers tentatively scheduled to participate.

Please note that the list is subject to change.

July 10: Martin Truex Jr.; Jimmie Johnson; Chase Elliott; Kevin Harvick; Clint Bowyer; Denny Hamlin; Daniel Suarez; Brad Keselowski; Paul Menard; Trevor Bayne; Jamie McMurray; Austin Dillon; Chris Buescher; Kasey Kahne; Michael McDowell; Gray Gaulding; Landon Cassill; B.J. McLeod

July 17: Kyle Busch; Erik Jones; Ryan Blaney; Joey Logano; Kyle Larson; Aric Almirola; Kurt Busch; Alex Bowman; William Byron; Bubba Wallace; Ryan Newman; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; A.J. Allmendinger; Ty Dillon; Matt DiBenedetto; Corey LaJoie; David Ragan; Reed Sorenson.

Fans will be able to test-drive seats and purchase tickets to the groundbreaking ROVAL race weekend at Test Fest.

TICKETS: Admission to ROVAL Test Fest is free. Fans should enter Gate 6 and proceed to Whisky River to view the test. Fans in attendance will receive a voucher for tickets to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout Legend Car and Bandolero races following each test.

To purchase tickets, camping and upgrades to the Sept. 28-30 race weekend, fans can visit the speedway ticket office, call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop for tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

