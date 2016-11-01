ROVAL Test Fest for Cup Series Coming July 10, July 17

by Official Release On Fri, Jun. 15, 2018

Defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will take part in Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL™ Test Fest. (HHP/Harold Hinson photo)
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will test on the ROVAL™, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course oval, on Tuesday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 17; the tests are FREE for fans to attend
  • The tests are a tune-up in advance of the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America race week, which will feature the first playoff race on a road course in NASCAR history for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • Fans can buy inaugural ROVAL™ race tickets by visiting online or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267); Kids’ tickets cost just $10

CONCORD, N.C. (June 15, 2018) – Before NASCAR history is made on Sept. 30 on the ROVAL™, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course oval, fans can witness racing’s brightest stars completing high-speed trial runs around Charlotte’s 2.28-mile ROVAL™ in two FREE Test Fest sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – with a 12-1 p.m. lunch break – on July 10 and 17. The tests will serve as all-important tune-ups for the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America race week, which will include the first playoff road course race in NASCAR history – and a must-win scenario for multiple drivers competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ championship battle.

In addition to a thrilling preview of another groundbreaking event at America’s Home for Racing, fans attending Test Fest can enjoy food and drinks, live music and games, mechanical bull rides and a spectacular view of the on-track action from Whisky River, located at Gate 6.

A collection of prominent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers will take part in the test sessions. Below is a listing of drivers tentatively scheduled to participate.

Please note that the list is subject to change.

July 10: Martin Truex Jr.; Jimmie Johnson; Chase Elliott; Kevin Harvick; Clint Bowyer; Denny Hamlin; Daniel Suarez; Brad Keselowski; Paul Menard; Trevor Bayne; Jamie McMurray; Austin Dillon; Chris Buescher; Kasey Kahne; Michael McDowell; Gray Gaulding; Landon Cassill; B.J. McLeod

July 17: Kyle Busch; Erik Jones; Ryan Blaney; Joey Logano; Kyle Larson; Aric Almirola; Kurt Busch; Alex Bowman; William Byron; Bubba Wallace; Ryan Newman; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; A.J. Allmendinger; Ty Dillon; Matt DiBenedetto; Corey LaJoie; David Ragan; Reed Sorenson.

Fans will be able to test-drive seats and purchase tickets to the groundbreaking ROVAL race weekend at Test Fest.

TICKETS: Admission to ROVAL Test Fest is free. Fans should enter Gate 6 and proceed to Whisky River to view the test. Fans in attendance will receive a voucher for tickets to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout Legend Car and Bandolero races following each test.

To purchase tickets, camping and upgrades to the Sept. 28-30 race weekend, fans can visit the speedway ticket office, call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop for tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:
