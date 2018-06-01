Matt Crafton’s Blown Tire Causes Mulit-Car Wreck in Stage 3 at Iowa

Tweet During the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M's 200 presented by Casey's General Store at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images.

On Lap 135, Matt Crafton’s left front tire cut down going into Turn 1 causing a multi-vehicle incident during Stage 3 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway. Drivers involved in the accident included Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, previous race winner John Hunter Nemechek, and Dalton Sargeant.

Prior to the incident taking place, Crafton’s No. 88 Menards Ford and the No. 52 Halmar Racing machine made slight contact with each other, thus giving Crafton a left front tire rub. Laps later, the tire finally let go causing a major accident.

“I blew a left front tire,” Crafton said. “Just got caught back with the 52 (Friesen) and blew a left front tire.”

John Hunter Nemechek was also taken out of the race after leading the race twice for 15 laps.

“I don’t know how Crafton ended up with a left front rub,” Nemechek said. “I had no idea. We could tell who was rubbing to the outside getting in to (turn) 1, put us four wide and I tried backing out of the situation and it just wasn’t enough. I hate it for all my guys. He (Crafton) came up and blew a left front, kept coming up and put us in the fence. So overall, disappointed. But have another shot at tomorrow. We were fast and I was driving my butt off. That was a lot of fun.”

Crafton finished 26th and Nemechek 27th.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **