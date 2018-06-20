GMS Racing NCWTS Iowa Recap

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet

START: 7th

FINISH: 5th

POINTS: 1st

Notes & Quotes:

– After earning his eighth top- five finish in nine races this season, Sauter holds a 71-point lead over second-place Noah Gragson in the NCWTS driver championship point standings.

Quote: “This was a frustrating day to say the least. We just had no grip whatsoever, but our truck was fast, so if we had been able to figure out how to tighten it up, I think we would have been contending for the win. With that being said, there’s nothing bad about a top-five and this team is continuing to show our strength.”

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet

START: 14th

FINISH: 7th

POINTS: 11th

Notes & Quotes:

– Coughlin’s seventh-place finish Saturday night is a track-best finish for him at Iowa Speedway.

– After his seventh-place finish, Coughlin remains 11th in the NCWTS driver points standings.

Quote: “Tonight was a good points race for us. We are really doing a good job getting top-10 finishes practically every week. Our next goal is to run consistently in the top-five and then eventually get the win. I can’t thank Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) and my entire GMS Racing team enough for all of their hard work and perseverance.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

START: 6th

FINISH: 16th

POINTS: 8th

Notes & Quotes:

– Earning valuable stage points throughout the night before alternator issues, Haley held on to his eighth-place position in the NCWTS driver point standings, still above The Playoff cut line.

Quote: Tonight isn’t the night we wanted by far, but some things are out of our control. Our No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevy was fast all weekend but a broken alternator ended our chances at the finish we deserved. I can’t thank my guys enough for the hard work they put in to still get us a solid finish and salvage points. Now it’s on to tomorrow and getting ready to make my first Xfinity start.”

Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet

START: 10th

FINISH: 19th

POINTS: 10th

Notes & Quotes:

– Following the ninth race of the season, Sargeant is 10th in the NCWTS driver point standings and second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.

Quote: “Iowa is somewhere I’ve always enjoyed racing and really thought we could pick up a good finish and some positive momentum for the Peformance Plus Motor Oil team. Unfortunately, that wasn’t meant to be. I just had no where to go and got caught up in someone else’s mess. But I think we learned a lot this weekend and this team is moving in a good direction.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **