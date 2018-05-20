Iowa 250 win for Justin Allgaier

Tweet NEWTON, IA - JUNE 17: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 presented by Enogen at Iowa Speedway on June 17, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Iowa 250 win for Allgaier

Justin Allgaier won the day at the Iowa 250, holding off the challenger Christopher Bell to ensure a series win for Allgaier. Allgaier managed to win all three stages of the day to win his second NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this year, he dominated the match today, sweeping to victory at each stage.

Allgaier was challenged at each stage of the race, from chasing pole sitter Austin Cindric in stage one, to battling Daniel Hemric ins stage two, to finally having repeated battles for pole with Christopher Bell in the third and final stage. Allgaier was driving the no 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, and making a fine showing on the day.

This would be Allgaiers 7th win in the Xfinity Series, he has now got eight points, seven from this day (his penalties lowering his points from his Dover win).

Allgaier was clearly excited about winning the Iowa 250, resented by Enogen – especially on fathers day, and celebrated his win with his little girl, daughter Harper Grace who is only four years old.

The Challengers

Christopher Bell was the main challenger throughout the final stage, making an amazing trip through the ranks from number 39 spot to being in the top 10 by lap 28. Challenging Allgaier was Bells main goal, and though he and his team had a great car – it just didn’t have that little bit extra needed to beat Allgaier and his team.

Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Brandon Jones came third, fourth and fifth, closing the points gap with leader Elliott Sadler, who had made contact with the wall towards the end of stage one. This forced Sadler down the pit road and left him several laps down, and led to his 28th place finish – not a contender for the day and probably wishing he was in a stronger, more powerful car.

With the rest of the top ten being Riley Herbst in the No 18 JGR Toyota placing 6th, in his first NASCAR national series start. Ty Majeski came 7th, in a career best finish, the final three in the top ten were Tyler Reddick, Matt Tifft and Kaz Grala.

Though Cindric earned his first pole position in the NASCAR series and did manage to lead the first 58 laps of the race, he only managed to finish 11th in the race. Justin Haley finished in position 12, debuting in the no 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet.

