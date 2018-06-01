Four Takeaways From The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race At Iowa

Tweet Brett Moffitt, driver of the #16 Destiny Homes Toyota, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M's 200 presented by Casey's General Store at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visited Iowa Speedway this past weekend located in Newton, Iowa. As always, the trucks put on quite the show no matter where they race and the M&M’s 200 certainly didn’t disappoint.

Here are four takeaways from the ninth race of the season.

Trucks Put On A Stellar Show At Iowa: As almost all races in the Truck Series, the NASCAR Truck Series put on another great showing at the .875-mile racetrack. There was quite a bit of action throughout the race that had people talking. But the one that had people talking the most was Noah Gragson’s dive-bomb move coming to the checkered flag. Social Media lit up after the Las Vegas, Nevada driver tried making the move coming to the checkered but unfortunately ended up bouncing off the wall, and had to settle for a second-place finish. The 19-year-old referenced the dive-bomb, like a “video game style” move. Despite falling .333 seconds short and only taking the lead for a split second, Gragson was happy about the outcome and thanked ‘NASCAR: Inside Line video game’ for trying that pass. DGR-Crosley Brand Shines With Top Five Finish: Another race, another solid finish for the No. 54 team who is owned by former NASCAR Cup Series driver, David Gilliland. Originally, Bo Lemastus was supposed to be the driver of the truck this past weekend, before the team made the swap on Thursday afternoon. Gilliland placed ninth in the second stage and was even up front for a restart late in the going, but ultimately wound up with a fourth-place finish. This was the team’s third top-five finish of the season. Myatt Snider Quietly Earns Top-10 Finish: After a rough outing at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, Snider placed the No. 13 Carolina Nut Company Ford in the top-10. It was his first top-10 of the year since earning a sixth at Martinsville in April. Since then, Snider has finished outside the top-10 and had somewhat struggled due to other circumstances. This was his third top-10 finish of the season for the Thorsport Racing driver. He currently sits ninth in the point standings. Matt Crafton Continues To Struggle: The 2018 season has been one to forget so far for the two-time Truck Series champion. While it’s not bad by no means, they certainly can be better and have been better in years past. So far, Crafton has only notched three top fives and four top-10 finishes. But a stat that stands out the most is no wins, two DNF’s and an average finish of 13.7. The best finish the No. 88 driver has this year is second at Dover. Crafton’s last win came at Eldora Speedway and we are four races away from the dirt race. If they don’t get a win soon, it will have been one year since he has won.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **