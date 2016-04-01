Stenhouse Jr – Sonoma Advance – Fastenal

​Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Sonoma Raceway

Stenhouse Jr. has five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Sonoma Raceway with an average starting position of 30.0 and average finishing position of 28.4.

One Year Ago at Sonoma

After earning his best career starting positon at Sonoma Raceway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. suffered severe right front damage to his Fastenal Ford after a couple of cars tangled in front of him forcing him to settle with a 38th- place finish

In the Points

Stenhouse sits 16th in the driver standings, just four points shy of the Playoff Top 16.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Sonoma:

“Last year we thought our Ford was really good but we got caught up in an accident early on so I didn’t get much seat time. The key for me is to focus on hitting my marks and not to make any mistakes. Sonoma usually comes down to pit strategy. Brian (Pattie) won here in 2012, so he knows what strategy it takes to win. If we can have a mistake free weekend and stay out of trouble, I’m confident we can leave Sonoma with a solid finish.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **