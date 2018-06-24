The 24 Hours of Le Mans Tour – The 2018 Winners

Toyota Finally Manages a Win at Le Mans 2018

Toyota finally manages a win, after trying for decades and getting so close, they have finally managed a win. Toyota now joins Mazda as the second Japanese car manufacturer to win at Le Mans.

The crew of the No. 8 TS050 Hybrid, Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastian Buemi and Fernando Alonso, had a near perfect run from the start of the race. The Toyota completed 388 laps over the course of the race, and finished a lap clear of the rest of the field. The entire team of drivers offered flawless driving, pushed hard and kept their cool under the pressures of the race – and pulled together to score a well deserved win.

Le Mans is the world’s oldest endurance car race and started in 1923, held annually near the town of Le Mans, France. The race is one of the most prestigious car races in the world and is one leg of the Triple Crown of motorsport, the other two being the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

Though the race this year was thrilling and well done, Toyota could have used a bit more competition, as the fellow racers dropped like flies due to mechanical issues. Leaving spectators to hope for misfortune to befall the leaders of the race in order to get a bit more excitement out of the race.

The Record Breakers

The news that Toyota pulled off an actual win is headline making enough but if you include Fernando Alonso – who is making his dream attempt at winning the triple crown, the stories just write themselves.

Alonso’s attempt at the Triple Crown, would be a career dream and he is now one race away (the Indianapolis 500) from gaining his dream. Alonso’s strong performance during his night shift at the wheel helped erase the 2 minute deficit gained when Buemi was penalised for speed in a designated slow zone.

Kazuki Nakajima also made history by becoming only the third Japanese driver to win at Le Mans in its history, the first being Masanori Sekiya in 1994 and then Seiji Ara in 2004.

Alonso is the second ever Spaniard to finish first while Buemi is only the fifth ever Swiss driver to win.

The Runner Ups

The Toyotas Sister car number 7, also had a great run but the team of Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi could not out do the number 8 team, and faded away towards the end of the lead lap. But a second place is still great, although it does mean that Toyota has placed 2nd six times at Le Mans.

Finishing in third place was the number 3 car, Rebellion Racing R-13 made up of drivers Gustavo Menezes, Thomas Laurent and Mathias Beche. This team was jubilant to place third, ahead of their fellow 8 privateer cars. R-13 hit a few issues in their race, nothing major but still making a third place win a remarkable feat.

