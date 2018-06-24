NASCAR Pinty’s Series Victory for Kevin Lacroix

Pinty’s Series Victory for Kevin Lacroix

The Quebec native, Kevin Lacroix has one a hard fought for championship this 2018 season at the Jukasa Motor Speedway, won the NASCAR Pinty’s Series-Rankin Construction 200.

Lacroix entered the 2018 season as a favorite, due to his finishing second in the 2017 series, a near win in a hard fought battle for that season. Additionally Lacroix had a frustrating second place finish in the season opener in May, a disappointment after the loss of the prior season.

This is Lacroix’s 9th win in the Pinty’s series but his first win on an oval track, and dominated the field this past Saturday. He held off Cole Powell to win the Rankin Construction 200, getting that green and white checkered flag finish he has dreamt of.

Lacroix had a healthy lead of 2 seconds over the field, when the last caution of the race was given, setting up the late restart. This led to some nerves, as Powell and Tagliani had fast cars and the skills to utilize them and possibly take the lead.

However, Powell managed to lead for 67 laps but only placed second, with Tagliani finishing third. Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew ranger placed fourth and fifth. DJ Kennington managed a solid sixth finish, while LP Dumoulin managed a great come back from a flat tire and a restart penalty for jumping the start to finish seventh.

Rookie of the year candidate Brett Taylor placed eighth, while Peter Shepherd III and Connor James placed ninth and tenth, which is not bad sporting performance at all, considering the competition.

This thrilling finish only added the final extra zip of excitement to what was already a thrilling racing day, a wonderful night of great racing! The next NASCAR Pinty's series will be on the 30th of June, a Saturday at Quebec's Autodrome Chaudiere.

The next NASCAR Pinty’s series will be on the 30th of June, a Saturday at Quebec’s Autodrome Chaudiere. After the action packed events of this past Saturday, the 30th is sure to bring more thrills and excellent driving skills.

NASCAR Pinty’s Series-Rankin Construction Results

1st place – Kevin Lacroix in Dodge (Start position 4)

2nd place – Cole Powell in Chevrolet (Start position 3)

3rd Place – Alex Tagliani in Chevrolet (Start position 6)

4th place – Marc-Antoine Camirand in Chevrolet (Start position 5)

5th place – Andrew ranger in Dodge (Start position 1)

6th place – DJ Kennington in Dodge (Sr=tart position 7)

7th place – LP Dumoulin in Dodge (Start position 9)

8th place- Brett Taylor in Dodge (Start position 12)

9th place – Peter Sheppard III in Ford (Start position 10)

10th place – Connor James in Dodge (Start position 11)

11th Place – Jason White in Dodge (Start position 17)

12th place – Adam Martin in Ford (Start position 13)

13th place – Anthony Simone in Dodge (Start position 8)

14th place – Brad Graham in Chevrolet (Start position 16) Electrical issues

15th place – JF Dumoulin in Dodge (Stat Position 14) Suspension

16th place – Donald Theetge in Chevrolet (Start position 2) Accident

17th place – Joey McColm in Dodge (start position 18) suspension

18th place – Kerry Micks in Ford (Start place 15) Engine issues

