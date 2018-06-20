GMS Racing NCWTS Gateway Preview

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet

Gateway Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 12th (2017)

Season Stats

9 starts, 5 top-10 finishes

Notes:

– Coughlin will climb behind the wheel of chassis no. 101 at Gateway Motorsports Park this weekend. This chassis was utilized four times during the 2017 NCWTS season, securing one top-five and three top-10 finishes. This will be the first time during the 2018 season that the No. 2 team will run chassis no. 101.

– After his seventh-place finish at Iowa Speedway, Coughlin maintained his 11th-place position in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“It’ll be interesting to see what Gateway (Motorsports Park) is like now since they repaved it. I’ll have to ask my teammate Justin (Haley) who tested there and see what he says it’s like. It’ll probably be a totally different approach than last year though because of the repave. We’ll just have to see when we go out for practice. I am confident that Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) and my entire GMS team will work hard to help me navigate around the track. We have a lot of great momentum going into this race. I am really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of my JEGS.com truck this weekend.”

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet

Gateway Stats

6 starts, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

9 starts, 4 wins, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s

Notes:

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 313 at Gateway Motorsports Park. This is the same chassis raced last weekend to a top-five finish at Iowa Speedway.

– In six starts at Gateway, Sauter has finished no worse than fourth.

– The Necedah, Wis., native has built up a 71-point lead in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“Justin Haley did the tire test there and all the feedback I heard was the racetrack was pretty fast. Obviously when you get out of the groove it’s sketchy like all the repaves are, but that place was repaved last fall so I think it’s got a little more age on the asphalt than some of the other places we’ve been to. I always love going to St. Louis. That part of the country I really, really like. It’s always fun to race in the Midwest and get back to the area where I started my career, but as far as what to expect with the track, we won’t know until we get there because they tested so long ago.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

Gateway Stats

2 starts, 1 top-10 finish

Season Stats

9 starts, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10 finishes

Notes:

– Haley will use chassis no. 314 this weekend at Gateway, a brand-new chassis to the No. 24 team’s fleet.

-Since Gateway Motorsports Park was repaved following the 2017 NCWTS race, Haley was one of the few NCWTS drivers who was able to take part in a Goodyear Tire test, earlier this year, at the 1.25-mile track.

– After the ninth race of the 2018 NCWTS season, Haley remains eighth in the NCWTS driver point standings, 31 points above The Playoff cut line.

Quote:

“We were the only GMS truck that was able to be a part of the tire test at Gateway after the repave earlier this year. It was really fast; we were barely lifting in Turns 3 and 4, and Turns 1 and 2 we were shifting. There was also really no tire fall off. We did a 50-lap run and didn’t even fall off a tenth, in fact we ran our fastest lap on lap 46 of the run. That was pretty crazy, just having to figure all of that out during the test. I think it’ll be a good race though. I think Turns 1 and 2 will widen out some and Turns 3 and 4 will be pretty narrow. That’s just the nature of the beast.”

Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet

Gateway Stats

This will be Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Gateway Motorsports Park.

2018 Season Stats

9 starts, 2 top-10s, 7 top-15s

Notes:

– Sargeant will pilot GMS chassis no. 114 at Gateway. This chassis was previously raced in March at Martinsville Speedway where Sargeant finished 11th.

– The Boca Raton, Fla., native is currently 10th in the NCWTS driver point standings and second in Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, just eight points behind Myatt Snider.

Quote:

“From what I’ve heard, Gateway is a pretty unique layout with turns one and two being different than turns three and four. They repaved it last year and Justin (Haley) was able to take part in the tire test and bring some feedback to all of us at GMS, so we’ll be as prepared as we can be. We just have to go in with the perspective that maybe this will even the playing field a little; this is another track I’ve never been too, but what’s different is it’s also new for everyone else.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

