Roush Fenway Racing Unveils New AdvoCare Rehydrate Scheme for Bayne

CONCORD, N.C. (June 19, 2018) – Trevor Bayne returns to the seat of the No. 6 Ford this weekend at Sonoma and the 2011 Daytona 500 Champion will sport a different look for his return. AdvoCare Rehydrate® will be featured on the No. 6 as the summer months roll on, and for the remainder of AdvoCare’s primary races this season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the track this weekend in Sonoma and I think the fans are going to like the new look of the AdvoCare Ford,” said Bayne. “Rehydrate is an AdvoCare product that the team and I rely on especially as we get into the heat of the summer to stay hydrated and perform at our best.”

The scheme features a primarily black and white design with a touch of orange and yellow. The Knoxville, Tennessee, native will make his fourth overall start at Sonoma this weekend, and his first in 2018 since Dover on May 6.

Bayne is in his fifth season with AdvoCare as his primary partner, and fourth with the Plano, Texas company in the MENCS after they made the move with him from the Xfinity Series.

About AdvoCare Rehydrate®

AdvoCare Rehydrate® electrolyte drink mix features vitamins, minerals and amino acids designed to promote optimal hydration and recovery. A blend of electrolytes, including a 1:1 ratio of sodium to potassium, work to re-establish your electrolyte balance, while sequential carbohydrates help to maintain proper metabolism and give your body the fuel it needs to perform at its best. Shop and learn more about the products and opportunity at advocare.com.

