BUBBA burger Heads West with Richard Petty Motorsports

Popular Burger Brand to be Associate Sponsor of Bubba Wallace at Sonoma

WELCOME, N.C. (June 19, 2018) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today, BUBBA burger® will be an associate sponsor of Bubba Wallace and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team during this weekend’s events at the Sonoma Raceway. This is the first sponsorship of BUBBA burger with RPM. The famous BUBBA burger logo will adorn the top of the World Wide Technology Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the roof, next to the famed No. 43 number.

BUBBA burger was created by Walter “Bubba” Eaves who had a mission and a dream to create a perfect and juicy burger. Eaves invented a unique production method that allows for the BUBBA burger to be cooked from a frozen state and still remain juicy and flavorful. He also decided that he would use only the highest quality meat in his burger. He refused to use any fillers or trimmings in his burger and, to ensure the highest possible quality, decided to use only whole muscle meat chucks in the BUBBA burger. Since he was so proud of his creation he named his burger the BUBBA burger® and with these high standards the BUBBA burger was born.

Today, BUBBA burgers can be found in grocers nationally, throughout Canada and through the U.S. Military Commissary system. It is the number one branded frozen burger in the United States with over 15 different varieties.

“Fans have been calling for us to partner with Bubba Wallace all season,” said Andrew Stenson, Vice President, Marketing, Hickory Foods, LLC. “The timing is now perfect with summertime grilling in full swing throughout the country. You can go to your local grocer, buy BUBBA burgers and enjoy the race with family and friends as you cookout. Bubba Wallace is quickly becoming one of NASCAR’s biggest stars and we’re proud to partner with him this weekend in Sonoma.”

“It makes a lot of sense for BUBBA burgers to join us for this race,” added Wallace Jr. “I love to grill and fans love to grill at the track. BUBBA burgers are the best option if you’re looking for a great tasting burger at the grocery store and there name is pretty cool, too. Hey, this is a perfect sponsorship.”

The Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled for this Sunday, June 24. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET and broadcast on Performance Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR Channel 90.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP, United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **