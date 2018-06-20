NASCAR Next Member Zane Smith to Make Truck Series Debut at Gateway Motorsports Park

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 20, 2018) – NASCAR Next member Zane Smith is set to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend with DGR-Crosley. The Huntington Beach, Calif., native will pilot the No. 54 Crosley Brands / LaPaz Margarita Mix Toyota Tundra at Gateway Motorsports Park (Madison, Ill.) in the Eaton 200.

The 19-year-old driver is currently competing full-time in the ARCA Racing Series where he’s had a career-best season. Smith collected his first ARCA Racing Series win earlier this year in the Music City 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway. He’s gone on to collect two more wins and seven top-five finishes in just nine races so far this season.

While Smith has three NASCAR K&N Pro Series starts under his belt, this weekend will mark his first start in a NASCAR National series race.

“Honestly, I’m pumped for my Truck Series debut,” said Smith. “I got a text, and we pretty much did everything in a day to get all the approvals and everything we needed to do. My goal is to put together a solid race and make the most of this opportunity with DGR-Crosley. Hopefully we will be contending for a win at the end, but just to have a shot is all you can ask for. Thank you to all the people that support me and make this possible: LaPaz Margarita Mix, SpeedVegas, Icon Vehicle Dynamics Ultra Wheel and Crosley Brands. This is a dream come true to continue moving up the ladder.”

Smith and the No. 54 team will qualify for the Eaton 200 at 5:45 p.m., ET on Saturday, June 22. Race coverage from Gateway Motorsports Park will begin at 8:00 p.m., ET on Fox Sports 1.

