Justin Fontaine – Eaton 200 Race Advance

Eaton 200 | Gateway Motorsports Park Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Gateway: “I think it’s going to be a tough race, but if we can take that same strategy that we used at Iowa, I think we’re going to be OK,” said Fontaine.

“Any extra practice time is important, but it’s always better for me when it comes at a track that I’ve never been to. I’m no expert when it comes to Gateway, but I think you’re going to see the track change a lot between the first and final practice session on Friday.

“It’s going to be important for us to keep on pace with that. I feel like the second practice will be ideal to qualifying (on Saturday) and the final practice will be closer to race time, so we just need to make sure we find that balance between the two and then work during the stages to keep our truck on the lead lap and in contention.”

Fontaine at Gateway: Fontaine will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Gateway Motorsports Park this Saturday night.

Recapping Iowa: After a couple of tough races, Fontaine and the No. 45 team rebounded nicely at Iowa Speedway, overcoming an accident in practice, to run inside the top-10 for much of the closing stages of the race. Fontaine crossed the finish line in 12th.

“I’m really proud of my Niece Motorsports team,” said Fontaine. “We had a setback in practice after I made a mistake and hit the wall. We never got discouraged though. We raced the race track and our truck was the best when it counted most.

“It felt really good to run in the top-10 for ProMATIC Automation and everyone who makes this possible and I’m looking forward to building on this finish at Gateway.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

