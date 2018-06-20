The Hartford Gold Group / Matt DiBenedetto Sonoma Race Advance

Race 16/36:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed to their first road course of the season this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Matt DiBenedetto will be making his fourth start at the 1.99-mile raceway that includes 12 turns and features over 160 feet of elevation changes. Sonoma is a home-race for driver Matt DiBenedetto who grew up in Grass Valley, California, just a few hours south of the raceway and he’ll look to impress a new team partner at his home-track.

The Hartford Gold Group will be sponsoring their first-ever NASCAR race this weekend debuting the blue and gold scheme pictured above. The Hartford Gold Group (HGG) is a family-owned company based in Los Angeles, CA that helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth with precious metals. These products include physical gold, silver and platinum coins and bars and the innovative Gold IRA.

Quote from Mason St. Hilaire, General Manager of Go Fas Racing :

“It’s always exciting to bring a new partner on board,” said General Manager of Go Fas Racing, Mason St. Hilaire. “Like all partners, we hope to build this into a long relationship and introduce them to the loyal NASCAR fans that our team and Matt has. We’ve been very fortunate this year to continue growing our program and it’s because of great partners like the Hartford Gold Group that we are able to do that. They picked a really fun race to jump on board with us in Sonoma and we know that Matt can do a lot for us on these road courses. Hopefully we can bring them a good amount of exposure and bring home a great finish for the Hartford Gold Group No.32.”

Quote from Sanford Mann, CEO of the Hartford Gold Group:

Sanford Mann, CEO of the Hartford Gold Group is excited to be become part of the Go Fas Racing team this weekend. He said, “We are so thrilled about this amazing opportunity to promote our business on such a grandiose scale. This is the first time The Hartford Gold Group has sponsored a NASCAR team, and I, along with everyone on my team, are really looking forward to it. We know that NASCAR fans are some of the most loyal to brands out of any other sport, and we’re excited to bring our own brand to the forefront. Although we’re being introduced to the sport in the middle of the season, we’re ready to kick it into high gear with Matt DiBendedetto and the Go Fas Racing team to round out their best season yet!”

Last Week For the No.32 Team:

Last race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was held two weeks ago at Michigan International Speedway. DiBenedetto qualified 30th in the Can-Am / Wholey’s Ford on Friday afternoon. As the weekend went on, the weather took a turn for the worse Saturday night heading into Sunday afternoon, with a 70% chance of rain as the race approached. The green flag dropped a few hours late, but was able to run even with pretty consistent mist falling onto the 2-mile speedway. Unfortunately, DiBenedetto ran over debris and cut a tire cut-tire, forcing him to make an unscheduled pit stop placing him several laps down. The race was able to get two stages in before the rain got heavier and ended the race early, just after the second stage came to an end. Left with no time to fight back from the earlier incident, DiBenedetto finished 36th.

DiBenedetto on racing at Sonoma Raceway:

“I love going out to Sonoma every year. I grew up a few hours away from the racetrack and always enjoy spending time with family during this race weekend. As for the racing at Sonoma, it’s tough. Unlike Watkins Glen, Sonoma is a lot choppier of a road course and you really only have a few passing zones in turn 5 and turn 11. We’re really lucky to have great brakes this year with Brembo Brakes as a team partner, so that will be a big advantage for Randy (Cox) and I as we work this weekend to find speed. It’s really exciting to bring another new sponsor on board with the Hartford Gold Group and I’m excited to meet their guests and run this great-looking scheme,” DiBenedetto said.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Sonoma Raceway:

Starts: 3

Average Start: 30th

Average Finish: 27th

Best Finish: 23rd (2017)

————————————————————————-

About Our Team

About The Hartford Gold Group (HGG):

The Hartford Gold Group (HGG) is a family-owned company based in Los Angeles, CA that helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth with precious metals. These products include physical gold, silver and platinum coins and bars and the innovative Gold IRA.

Through our website, publications and expert Product Specialists, The Hartford Gold Group offers a wealth of precious metals market information and historical perspective that empowers both new and experienced investors.

The Hartford Gold Group created the Gold IRA specifically to help retirement investors achieve greater security for their future by adding “safe haven” assets to their portfolio.

For more information visit: www.thehartfordgoldgroup.com.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **