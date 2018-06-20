Behind the Numbers: Daytona International Speedway to Deliver One of the Largest Fireworks Shows in the Southeast At The Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 20, 2018) – When the checkered flag waves on the 60th Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, July 7, Daytona International Speedway will light up the sky above the 2.5-mile tri-oval with one of the largest fireworks shows in the Southeast.

A tradition that began with the inaugural nighttime running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event back in 1998, Fireworks By Santore, based in nearby Flagler County, will showcase the powerful 15-minute patriotic celebration that includes a one-minute, 30-second grand finale.

A crew of 10 will work seven days along the shores of Lake Lloyd to set up the show, which will be fired from 15 different locations using state-of-the-art digital firing equipment. Fireworks By Santore will utilize:

Shells ranging in size from one inch up to eight inches

More than 8,000 individual bursts

10,000+ pounds of explosive powder

Enough control wire to circle the 2.5-mile tri-oval two times

Types of shells included in the show range from the traditional Chrysanthemum, Peonies, Dahlias, Willows and Salutes to specialty shells such as Cube Pattern – which produce a 3-D box with the letters U.S. A. – Smiley Faces, Star Patterns, Double Rings, 4 Color Changing, Shell of Shells, Crossettes, Strobing Diadems, Twilight Glitters and vibrant new pastel colors. Other shells include Sweeping Rings, Sweeping Inward, Sweeping Outward, Mushroom, Jelly Fish, Cut Glass, Octopus, Kaleidoscopes, Diamond Screamers and Tourbillions.

In addition to the fireworks extravaganza, Fireworks By Santore will also assist in the driver introduction ceremony utilizing close proximity pyrotechnics and cryogenic effects and during the champion’s celebration in Gatorade Victory Lane by firing more than 30 pounds of custom-cut Coca-Cola bottle-shaped confetti in the air.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, July 7, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, July 6 and all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

