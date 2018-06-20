Trevor Bayne – Sonoma Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @TBayne6

Toyota/Save Mart 350 – Sunday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Sonoma Raceway

· Trevor Bayne will make his fourth MENCS start at Sonoma on Sunday and seventh overall start at a road course on the Cup circuit.

· Bayne most recently finished 27th in last season’s race at Sonoma. His best career result came in his debut at the 1.99-mile road course, a 23rd-place finish in 2015. His best qualifying effort came just last year after starting 25th.

· Bayne has a best career road course finish of ninth, which came in 2016 at Watkins Glen.

· In 13 starts on road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity series, Bayne has one top-five and seven top-10 finishes, his best coming in 2016 at The Glen.

Matt Puccia at Sonoma Raceway

· Matt Puccia will call his seventh MENCS race at Sonoma on Sunday, and third with Trevor Bayne.

· Puccia’s top finish at the 1.99-mile road course also came in his Sonoma debut, a seventh-place result back in 2012 with Greg Biffle. He went on to finish eighth and ninth the following two events with Biffle.

· Puccia’s top performance on a road course in the Cup series came in 2012 at Watkins Glen, a sixth-place finish with Biffle.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Sonoma:

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the track this weekend in Sonoma and I think the fans are going to like the new look of the AdvoCare Ford,” said Bayne. “Rehydrate is an AdvoCare product that the team and I rely on especially as we get into the heat of the summer to stay hydrated and perform at our best.”

Recapping Michigan

Matt Kenseth was the victim of an accident late in stage one, resulting in a 33rd-place finish in the rain-shortened event.

On The Car

Bayne will debut the colors of AdvoCare Rehydrate this weekend at Sonoma, a scheme that promotes AdvoCare’s electrolyte drink that Bayne and the No. 6 team use each weekend at the track.

About AdvoCare Rehydrate®

AdvoCare Rehydrate® electrolyte drink mix features vitamins, minerals and amino acids designed to promote optimal hydration and recovery. A blend of electrolytes, including a 1:1 ratio of sodium to potassium, work to re-establish your electrolyte balance, while sequential carbohydrates help to maintain proper metabolism and give your body the fuel it needs to perform at its best. Shop and learn more about the products and opportunity at advocare.com.

