The Dale Jr. Foundation Grants Local Make-A-Wish Chapter’s Wish

Capital Fund Donation Helps Build Permanent Home for Make-A-Wish®

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 20, 2018) – Making wishes come true is a big part of what The Dale Jr. Foundation is built on, and the latest chapter in a book filled with wishes will benefit Make-A-Wish® Central & Western North Carolina. The Dale Jr. Foundation announced today a commitment of $500,000 to Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina to help build and name the Wish Room in its soon-to-be-permanent home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Dale Jr. Foundation’s commitment to the Make-A-Wish organization has a long history. Not only are Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the vice-president of the Foundation, passionate about the mission Make-A-Wish has undertaken, to bring wish experiences to life and leave enduring legacies, they’ve put action to words long before The Dale Jr. Foundation was formed in 2007.

“Make-A-Wish is one of the most active and important groups that The Dale Jr. Foundation supports, and the opportunity to make a difference in this manner is humbling,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Kelley and I come by that support honestly, as some of my most treasured moments at the track came when meeting with wish kids. The ability to help contribute to making a permanent home for Make-A-Wish and the children it benefits is part of the DNA of The Dale Jr. Foundation and always will be.”

According to Amy Brindley, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most prolific wish participants and has delivered them to hundreds of children with critical illnesses.

“Dale Jr. embodies the heart of our organization’s desire to share the power of a wish,” Brindley said. “The ability to have a permanent home for Wish Discovery Visits where local children can explore and declare their wish is a huge advantage. Dale’s generosity has overflowed to not only his time but his Foundation and team’s financial support to fund wishes. Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina and the thousands of children who will walk through the doors of the Dale Jr. Wish Room cannot thank Dale Jr., Kelley and The Dale Jr. Foundation enough in imagining those moments to come and how this room will transform their lives.”

The first part of the donation for the Dale Jr. Wish Room was made earlier this month by The Dale Jr. Foundation and the balance will be endowed over the next four years.

ABOUT THE DALE JR FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals. The Dale Jr. Foundation has made a monumental impact in the local community since its beginning. Dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to achieve extraordinary goals, TDJF has contributed to more than 300 charities nationally and locally, including The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ace and TJ’s Grin Kids, and Mooresville Christian Mission. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® CENTRAL & WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Make-A-Wish® Central and Western North Carolina serves 51 counties in North Carolina from Burlington (Alamance County) to the west. The chapter has granted more than 4,350 wishes since its inception in 1985, and will grant 390 in 2018 alone. For more information, visit nc.wish.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **