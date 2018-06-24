Roush Fenway Racing Readies for Right and Left Turns in Sonoma

Roush Fenway Racing heads West this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) visits its first of two road courses, Sonoma Raceway for a Sunday afternoon showdown in the valley. RFR has visited victory lane three times, including twice in the Cup series across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

Sunday, June 24, 2018 | 3 p.m. ET

FS1, PRN, Sirius 90

· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Looking for the Hat-Trick in the ‘Golden State’

In 100 MENCS starts at Sonoma, Roush Fenway has recorded two wins, 14 top-five finishes, 33 top-10 finishes and has led 274 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the 1.99-Mile road course in 2014.

On The Road Again

Overall, Roush Fenway has made 202 starts on road courses in the MENCS and has earned five wins, 37 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and six pole positions on the tracks of Watkins Glen, Riverside Raceway and Sonoma.

Hasta La Vista Baby

Roush Fenway has left the California road course victorious on two occasions in the MENCS with former drivers Mark Martin and Edwards. Martin earned the victory in 1997 after starting from the pole and leading 69 laps, while Edwards started fourth and led 26 laps in the 2014 running of this event.

Road Racing Success

As an organization, Roush Fenway has made 330 starts on road courses across NASCAR’s major touring series and has recorded 15 wins, 68 top-fives, 130 top-10s, 11 poles and 877 laps led. Roush Fenway has earned the most road course victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (six) followed by five in the MENCS and four in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

California Dreamin’

In 223 MENCS starts in the state of California, Roush Fenway has scored nine wins, 44 top-fives, 86 top-10s and has led 1,714 laps at the tracks of Sonoma, Auto Club Speedway and Riverside International Raceway.

Point Standings Entering Sonoma

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 16th in the MENCS point standings with two top-five and three top-10s.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings.

Roush Fenway Sonoma Wins

1997 Martin Cup

1997 Ruttman Truck

2014 Edwards Cup

By the Numbers at Sonoma Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

100 2 14 33 2 10198 274 18.5 18.2 20294.02

— — — — — — — — — —

5 1 3 3 0 322 4 12.4 8.6 640.78

105 3 17 36 2 10520 278 15.4 13.4 20394.8

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **