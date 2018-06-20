Full weekend schedule for Sonoma, Gateway

Tweet Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 25, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will compete at Gateway Motorsports Park. Check out the full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, June 22

ON TRACK: SONOMA

2:40-3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1 (Follow live)

5:40-6:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: Kyle Larson

1:45 p.m.: Clint Bowyer

4:30 p.m.: Denny Hamlin

4:45 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto

ON TRACK: GATEWAY

3:35-4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV (Follow live)

5:35-6:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV (Follow live)

7:35-8:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS2 (Follow live)

Saturday, June 23

ON TRACK: SONOMA

2:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

3:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

ON TRACK: GATEWAY

5:45 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying (tape delayed airing on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET) (Follow live)

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200, FS1 (160 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Sunday, June 24

ON TRACK: SONOMA

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 (110 laps, 218.9 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

