Hot 20 – A Sonoma Sunday as the boys are back after their Father’s Day break

Tweet During the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 25, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Father’s Day, or was it Father’s Week? With time off, the boys took a little time for some R&R as they get set for the road course at Sonoma on Sunday. While all had some time with the family, some mixed in some other activities, while others dwelt on the race to come. Among the seven active drivers with a career win there, four have already won multiple times this season. Only Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, and Kasey Kahne have yet to get one in 2018, but most should be relaxed and ready to go this weekend.

This weekend, our Hot 20 will be turning left…and right…and left…and…

1. KYLE BUSCH – 4 WINS – 664 Pts

Spent his time off on a family vacation on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

2. KEVIN HARVICK – 4 WINS (1 E.W.) – 589 Pts

Keelan had to share dad with his sister Piper this year.

3. CLINT BOWYER – 2 WINS – 510 Pts

Near the top of the standings meant it was time for Cash and Clint to go fishing.

4. MARTIN TRUEX JR. – 2 WINS – 506 Pts

Martin, Senior paved the way for Martin, Junior…and that road seems pretty straight right now.

5. JOEY LOGANO – 1 WIN – 566 Pts

Thanks to Hudson, Joey joined the club in 2018.

6. AUSTIN DILLON – 1 WIN – 292 Pts

Back in February, his butt gave birth to a tattoo to celebrate his Daytona 500 victory.

7. BRAD KESELOWSKI – 514 POINTS

Scarlett’s dad thinks NASCAR should embrace hybrid technology…as long as the car still roars.

8. KURT BUSCH – 493 POINTS

Test drove on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the Catalan GP. He still lives!

9. DENNY HAMLIN – 468 POINTS

Went golfing in his league of duffers. Bubba Wallace is still not invited back.

10. RYAN BLANEY – 457 POINTS

Faith and Begorrah, now where would ye think a nice Irish lad would spend his time off?

11. KYLE LARSON – 443 POINTS

Threw out the ceremonial first pitch last week, as the hometown White Sox beat the Indians.

12. ARIC ALMIROLA – 433 POINTS

Aric has Alex and Abby. Anyone else notice a trend?

13. JIMMIE JOHNSON – 377 POINTS

May have worked on his Swiss yodeling since we last saw him.

14. CHASE ELLIOTT – 362 POINTS

Went along to make sure Blaney made it back.

15. ERIK JONES – 346 POINTS

A crew chief can be just like your daddy, and Erik, Rowdy, and Denny will go without this week.

16. ALEX BOWMAN – 331 POINTS

Arizona boy has been able to share some big moments with his dad, Sean. Next…that first win.

17. RICKY STENHOUSE JR. – 327 POINTS

As long as he does not upset Hamlin on the track, he gets to join him on the links.

18. PAUL MENARD – 327 POINTS

Considering how he got his start, he damn well better have given John at least a phone call.

19. JAMIE MCMURRAY – 283 POINTS

It might have been the day for fathers, but probably it was more about Carter and Hazel.

20. WILLIAM BYRON – 277 POINTS

The 20 year old’s Cup career is just 15 races old. Just being a single dude is sweet.

