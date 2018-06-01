Ford Performance NASCAR: Sonoma Cup Qualifying (Harvick Paces Ford in Sonoma Qualifying)

Ford Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Sonoma Raceway; Sonoma, CA)

Saturday, June 23, 2018

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

6th Kevin Harvick

10th Brad Keselowski

11th Ryan Blaney

12th Joey Logano

13th Trevor Bayne

15th Paul Menard

18th Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19th Clint Bowyer

22nd Michael McDowell

23rd Kurt Busch

24th Aric Almirola

28th David Ragan

30th Matt DiBenedetto

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Fusion – Qualified 6th

“It was a good lap. My Ford is a little better than me when it comes to this day. I was a little too conservative in a couple corners and gave up a little time but it was a solid two rounds for us. The hardest thing to do it make it out of round one. After you do that, we went faster than we did in practice in round one and faster again in round two. That is always a good thing for me”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Fusion – Qualified 10th

“Overall that was a decent effort. We ended up 10th and that will be a good spot to race from. We had a good run here last year and I am looking forward to this one as well. It was real smooth out there today I just kinda feel like that is all we had.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 PPG Ford Fusion – Qualified 11th

“I thought I didn’t get the best first round and thought I could improve but we got worse the last round. I didn’t really get the best lap and kind of messed up a few spots and went a little slower. It is nice to just make the second round there and all of our Team Penske Fords are together, we just need a little speed in some spaces but maybe in race runs we will be a little better.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Fusion – Qualified 12th

“Our first run was pretty good. We just lost a lot of grip. I realized it as soon as I got into turn one and almost slid off the racetrack. I am surprised at how much grip we lost from one run to the next. We didn’t make two mock runs in practice and maybe that was a mistake. It was interesting to see that. I thought I might have something to go for a pole and it was the complete opposite. I don’t know.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR CHANCES TOMORROW? “We are about the same as we have been the last few years. Top-five or so. We just have to have the right strategy and have the right things happen to win the race. I wouldn’t call us the fastest car on the race track because the same cars have been fast here the last few years. The 4, 78, 14, 18, those are the best cars and they have always been. We will have to figure out a way to beat those guys.”

