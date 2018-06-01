Myatt Snider Enjoys Best Finish Of The Year at Gateway

The 2018 Truck Series season has been a challenging one so far for the No. 13 Thorsport Racing driver, Myatt Snider.

Starting off with Daytona, he was caught up in a wreck and finished 24th. The following week at Atlanta, Snider was able to finish inside the top-10, finishing seventh. Before Iowa, his last finish inside the top-10 was at the snow-delayed Martinsville race where he finished sixth.

Excluding Iowa, Snider has not had the season he wanted with finishes of 15th twice and a 23rd place at Texas due to another accident. However, it seems as though his season starting to turnaround little by little.

At Iowa, the team qualified 17th and placed 10th, earning his third top-10 finish of the year. And at Gateway this past weekend, it looks as though the team continues to gain momentum, getting better finishes.

This week at Gateway, after qualifying in the 14th position, Snider stayed in the top 15 for both stages, finishing 15th and 13th, respectively. After benefiting from some late race cautions and staying out under one caution, the No. 13 Thorsport Racing team found themselves inside the top five and challenging for the win.

Ultimately, Snider and his No. 13 The Carolina Nut Co. Ford finished fourth, earning his first ever top-five finish of the year.

With that finish, he sits ninth in the point standings.

“We got a lot of positions on that last restart,” Snider said. “It was a great job by my whole Carolina Nut Co. Ford F-150 team. We kept adjusting on it – we didn’t have the strongest truck all night, but my guys did everything they could to work on it and help it out. The fact that we worked our way up to fourth makes [this finish] even sweeter at Gateway. It was a good points day for us.”

