NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Power Rankings-Gateway

Tweet Photo by Simon Scoggins for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visited Gateway Motorsports Park this past weekend for race number 10 of 22 for the series.

Just like last week’s finish at Iowa, the Truck Series regulars once again didn’t disappoint in the Eaton 200. Here’s a look at this weeks power rankings.

1) Johnny Sauter – Sauter tops the power rankings this week with a third-place finish. While he didn’t win at Gateway, Sauter was a force to be reckoned with throughout the race. Despite not leading any laps, he placed in the top-10 in both stages and finished third after having a shot at the win in a late race restart. This was his ninth top-five finish of the year. Previous Week Ranking: 2nd

2) Todd Gilliland – After last week’s troubles at Iowa in a crash, the Kyle Busch Motorsports driver and recent high school graduate, Gilliland, was able to celebrate a career-best finish of second. The 18-year-old driver started eighth but battled handling issues in Stage 1. He made a pit stop during the first caution and worked his way up to 12th for the first stage. Stage 2 was much better as he stayed inside the top-10 and finished third. When all was said and done, Gilliland placed the No. 4 Royal Canin Toyota second for his best career finish. Previous Week Ranking: Not Ranked

3) Noah Gragson – Gragson had the truck to beat in Saturday night’s race. With a strong qualifying effort of third, the Las Vegas Nevada driver finished second and fourth, respectively, in both stages. He had a dominant truck as Gragson led twice for 63 laps. However, late-race cautions hurt his chances for a shot at the win. In a restart with six to go, he drove into Turn 1 a little too wide and had to pit for tires with another late caution. Ultimately, Gragson had to settle for a 10th place finish and will have to wait another week to grab his second win of the season. Previous Week Ranking: 3rd

Super bummed out. Leading and got a Flat Right Rear tire with 7 LAPS to go. We executed perfectly as a team tonight and put ourself in position to WIN👊🏼! Thank you @safelite and my crew guys for the hard work this weekend! We will get em next time. — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) June 24, 2018

4) Myatt Snider – Snider quietly posted his first top-five finish of the year. His team qualified 14th. After some varying pit strategy and cautions fell in their favor, Snider and his No. 13 Thorsport Racing team finished fourth. This puts him ninth in the standings and one spot below the cut off line. He now heads to Chicago for his first Truck Series start there, but he does have experience there racing in the ARCA Racing Series. Previous Week Ranking: Not Ranked

That finish is why I love my team. Quit isn't in our vocab. We couldn't get the truck to handle how we needed it to but still finished P4 in our @CarolinaNutCo @ThorSportRacing @LA_Hot_Sauce @FordPerformance #F150 We'll keep this momentum going into @ChicagolndSpdwy 🔥🤙 — Myatt Snider (@MyattSnider) June 24, 2018

5) Jesse Little – Just like Snider, Little had another quiet night inside the top-10. The small funded No. 97 team started ninth and finished ninth, and seventh, respectively in both stages. At the end of the night, Little finished seventh for his fourth top-10 of the year. Previous Week Ranking: 4th

Just got home. Burnt the midnight oil driving back with @Matt_Noyce & @fpenas24. Proud of our effort last night. Felt we should have been running better than our p7 finish. Glad we’re not becoming complacent with top 10s. We want to do better. Thanks for support @rusticrubco — Jesse Little (@jesselittle97) June 24, 2018

Fell Out of Power Rankings:

1) Brett Moffitt – Moffitt had a strong truck throughout most of the race, however, with two to go for the restart, after the inside line had trouble restarting, Little had accidentally got lose and got into the No. 16 team who had spun out after that contact. Moffitt had to settle for a disappointing 14th place finish. The team is searching for sponsorship and is still unsure if they will be at Chicagoland this weekend.

2) Harrison Burton- Burton did not compete in this weeks race due to age restriction and requirements

