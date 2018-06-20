RCR Post Race Report – Sonoma 350

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Camaro ZL1 Team Earn 16th-Place Finish at Sonoma Raceway

“The Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 had a solid run today, especially considering how far back we started. There’s a saying that our No. 3 Dow Racing team has been going by all weekend in Sonoma – ‘slow is smooth, smooth is fast.’ That’s really how we tried to run our race today. We took advantage of pit strategy by pitting just before the stage breaks and stretching Stage 3 to one stop instead of two. It’s all about race car management here, as the tires fall off pretty quickly. In the end we finished 16th, which is the best we’ve finished here by 1 spot. We’ll take it and keep moving on.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman and Grainger/American Red Cross Team Earn Stage Points Enroute to 24th-Place Finish at Sonoma Raceway

“The first two stages went exactly like we had planned. We wanted to run the stages out so that we could earn as many points as possible. Our Grainger/American Red Cross Camaro ZL1 was so much better than the Chevy we had the last time we were here so kudos to the entire RCR organization for giving us a competitive car. We finished the first two stages in the top 10 and going into the final stage, our car needed a little more help through the right turns but we were still capable of a top-10 or top-12 run. Unfortunately, we gambled on what we had hoped would have been a caution, but it did not pan out and it cost us considerable track position. We rallied back but just ran out of laps. We are making gains but we’re not quite able to translate them into the finishes. We’ll get there.”

-Ryan Newman

