DIS, NASCAR and Coca-Cola to Provide ‘R&R’ Suites for Military Members During Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 26, 2018) – Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR and Coca-Cola are joining forces to provide a cool destination for all military members (active duty, reservist/guard, veteran/retiree or military spouse/dependent) to enjoy some R&R during the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on July 7 at the “World Center of Racing.”

All military members and their families will have access to a pair of Midway suites within the facility where they can take a break from the busy day of activities at Daytona International Speedway to cool off and enjoy complimentary Coca-Cola products and snacks. The suites will be accessible from 3:30 p.m. through the end of Stage 1 of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Throughout the day, a number of special guests will visit the suite and participate in question-and-answer sessions including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2008 DAYTONA 500 champion Ryan Newman at 4:40 p.m.

All members of the military and their families who have purchased a race ticket can access the Midway suites by showing their military ID.

In addition to the Military Appreciation Suite, Daytona International Speedway offers a wide-range of exclusive ticket offers for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to active duty, reservist/guard, veteran/retiree or military spouse/dependent. The military offers, which provide a 14 percent savings on Coke Zero Sugar 400 tickets and a 39 percent savings on UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access, can be found at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/militaryoffer

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the final race of NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola – a seven-week program where the industry expresses respect and gratitude for those who served and continue to defend the United States. The program features special patriotic paint schemes for most race teams and other activities across the industry. Daytona International Speedway will complement this program by honoring three Medal of Honor recipients who will participate in events throughout the weekend for the 10th straight year.

Tickets for Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, July 7, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, July 6 and all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **