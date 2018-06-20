GMS Racing NCWTS Chicagoland Preview

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet

Chicagoland Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 11th (2017)

Season Stats

10 starts, 6 top-10 finishes

Notes:

– Coughlin will utilize chassis no. 307 this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. The No. 2 team has raced this chassis two previous times in 2018 (Kansas and Las Vegas), collecting a second-place starting effort at Kansas Speedway, as well as two top-10 finishes.

-In addition to one NCWTS start at the 1.5-mile oval, Coughlin also has two ARCA Racing Series races at Chicagoland Speedway under his belt, collecting one pole award and a top-five finish.

-The No. 2 JEGS.com Chevy will have a different look this weekend at Chicagoland, sporting a rendition of the stars and stripes, honoring the military for the NASCAR Salutes program.

– With his sixth top-10 finish of the season, Coughlin moved into 10th in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“I like Chicagoland (Speedway). I ran well there in ARCA a couple years ago. We had a couple mechanical problems there in my last ARCA race, otherwise I think we would have contended for the win after starting on the pole. Then, last year in the truck we finished 11th. I like Chicago and have good thoughts when I think about going back there. I think we’ll be competitive and I think we have a really good shot at our first win there, which is exciting.”

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet

Chicagoland Stats

9 starts, 1 win, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

10 starts, 4 wins, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s

Notes:

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 304 at Chicagoland. This truck has been raced three times for two wins (Phoenix 2017, Dover 2018) and three top-three finishes.

– This week’s ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado features the names of 38 GMS employees, friends and family members, who have served in the Armed Forces.

– The Necedah, Wis., native has built up a 73-point lead in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“That’s a track that puts a huge emphasis on handling and obviously, the boys at GMS have done a good job of building these trucks over the last year and a half. That’s personally what I think it is. There’s no substitute for grip at Chicago, it’s very rough and has a lot of character. You can run all over the race track and grip is ultimately what prevails. As a driver you’re used to going down the backstretch and straightening the wheel, but here you kind of always have a little bit of wheel in it. It’s different. I still remember the first time I won at Chicagoland in the Xfinity car. Obviously when you have success at a track, and with the way we ran over there the last couple of years, it just makes you feel good about it.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

Chicagoland Stats

1 start, Best finish: 14th (2017)

Season Stats

10 starts, 1 win, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10 finishes

Notes:

– Haley will climb behind the wheel of chassis no. 305 this weekend at Chicagoland, a chassis he has used three other times in the 2018 season. The No. 24 team most recently ran it at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month, en route to a third-place finish.

– After his win in Gateway last weekend, Haley is now locked into The Playoffs and jumped to sixth in the 2018 NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“Chicagoland is one of those hard places that if you’re not in the right lane on the restarts it throws you back. I think that was our biggest issue last year. At one point I went from top-five to mid-pack in one corner because I didn’t have the right help behind me in my lane. It’s one of these tracks that races like a superspeedway really. We’ll be wide-open easy, we just have to trim that out as much as we can. It’s going to be about being at the right place at the right time. You could be racing someone for position and the truck behind you will get a run and draft by both of you. I’m glad to have one race there under my belt. It was definitely a fun track to race at.”

Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet

Chicagoland Stats

This will be Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Chicagoland Speedway.

2018 Season Stats

10 starts, 2 top-10s, 7 top-15s

Notes:

– Sargeant will pilot GMS chassis no. 303 at Gateway. This chassis has been raced five times this year, most recently at Texas Motor Speedway, where Sargeant finished 11th after starting from the rear of the field.

– While this is Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Chicagoland, he has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in two ARCA Racing Series starts at the 1.5-mile track.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get to Chicago. That’s the home of Performance Plus Motor Oil, so we’ll have a lot of those guys out there and hopefully we can do a good job for them. It’s a tough track, it seems like the asphalt is getting more worn, just worse and worse each year. It definitely has some character to it. You’ve got to be smart. With the bumps in Turns Three and Four with the tunnel, you’ve got to be kind of setup to get your truck to handle around those bumps and get over them. The curved backstretch changes your entry to the corners, similar to how a frontstretch being curved would. You kind of get a little more racing going on with it being curved and you get some better runs coming off of Turn Two, but nothing too crazy.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **