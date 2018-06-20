Ford Performance NASCAR: Chicagoland Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: CHICAGOLAND NOTES

NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for a tripleheader as all three top touring series will be in action. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicks things off on Friday night with the NASCAR XFINITY Series racing on Saturday and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday afternoon. Here’s a look at how Ford has done in all three series at Chicagoland.

FORD STILL ON TOP

Ford leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with eight season victories and holds the tiebreaker advantage in the manufacturer’s standings as a result. In all, seven Ford drivers are currently in the top 11 of the point standings – Kevin Harvick (2nd), Joey Logano (3rd), Brad Keselowski (4th), Clint Bowyer (6th), Kurt Busch (7th), Aric Almirola (10th) and Ryan Blaney (11th).

FORD IN THE MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AT CHICAGOLAND

· Ford has 1 all-time series win at Chicagoland.

· Kevin Harvick won the first two series races held at the track (2001 and 2002).

· Brad Keselowski also has two series victories, including one with Ford (2014).

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT CHICAGOLAND

· Ford has 3 series wins at Chicagoland.

· Bobby Hamilton Jr. won Ford’s first series race at the track in 2003.

· Current Cup full-timers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2012) and Joey Logano (2013) also have wins.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT CHICAGOLAND

· Ford is still looking for its first series win at Chicagoland.

KESELOWSKI REGISTERS CHICAGOLAND FIRST

Ford’s lone Monster Energy NASCAR Sprint Cup Series win at Chicagoland Speedway came in 2014 when Brad Keselowski kicked off the new Playoff format by leading the final 16 laps. The win was his second straight after winning the previous week at Richmond, and also clinched an automatic berth into the next round. Keselowski provided the drama the new format figured to deliver as he squeezed between Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson to grab the lead and win for the fifth time that season.

